Southland keeps up good work on environment

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Southland farmers are continuing to demonstrate high environmental standards, data released by Environment Southland shows.

Environment Southland general manager of integrated catchment management Paul Hulse said the council is pleased with another strong performance, but is not being complacent. Planning is underway for monitoring and assisting farmers for the 2023 season.

Council staff completed 895 on-site and aerial inspections of dairy shed effluent discharge consent during the 2021-22 season.

Of these, 701 were fully compliant, 171 were graded low risk or moderately non-compliant, and 23 (2.5%) were graded significantly non-compliant.

The council completed 521 of those inspections by air.

The total number of agricultural and industrial incidents dealt with by the council in 2021-22 was 880, similar to the 888 handled in 2020-21.

In the heavily covid-impacted 2020-21 year, the council conducted 960 on-site and aerial inspections of dairy shed effluent discharge consent, of which 747 were fully compliant, 200 were graded low risk or moderately non-compliant, and 13 were graded significantly non-compliant.

Also that year, compliance officers completed 133 inspections and re-inspections of consented wintering pads, of which 93 were rated as fully compliant, 32 low risk or moderately non-compliant and eight significantly non-compliant.

Hulse said a feature of the 2021-22 year was compliant winter grazing.

“Our focus on this is ongoing as we work with industry groups and farmers to encourage improved practice and better environmental outcomes,” he said.

External issues have for two years disrupted council compliance monitoring.

Hulse said during the 2020-21 season staff had to adhere to disinfection protocols to mitigate the risks of spreading Mycoplasma bovis.

During the past year, monitoring was hampered by covid-19 restrictions.

Hulse said increasing workloads as a result of changing legislation, growing consent numbers, and staffing challenges are causing the council to reassess how to manage its work.

“We’ve taken the opportunity to review and reprioritise some of our work programmes, meaning the way we monitor now and in the future will better represent the risks the activities pose to the environment.”

Regulatory Committee chair Neville Cook said it is encouraging to see the continued improvement in winter grazing practices.

“A lot of careful planning and hard work has been put in by farmers,” he said.

“There’s also been a co-ordinated approach to providing support by the council, industry groups and catchment groups. Everyone has worked together to achieve the improved environmental outcomes we’re seeing.”