Stark contrast between North and South Island weather patterns

New Zealand is experiencing a summer of contrasts – wet throughout much of the North Island and what many in the South Island are describing as the best summer in years.

The NIWA soil moisture deficit map as at last Wednesday highlights the contrast between the two islands: most of North Island soil at or close to field capacity and the south at or below capacity.

Rain has been regular for most parts of the South Island, but farmers west of Nelson and in Otago and Southland would welcome a shower.

A lack of rain and continued forecast dry weather has prompted warnings from Environment Southland that water take restrictions could be imposed within a month.

A parade of cyclones have saturated the upper and eastern parts of the North Island but rain has been variable in the southern half of the island, with coastal Taranaki, Tararua and Horowhenua getting dry.

Thunder-associated downpours have been a feature of summer, but rainfall totals have been distorted and isolated.

Manawatū Federated Farmers chair Murray Holdaway said a recent downpour near Hunterville caused flooding but further south it is dry.

Feed supplies in the Manawatū are adequate and there is plenty of supplementary feed.

His Taranaki counterpart, Mark Hooper, said 10 days of heat and wind have dried parts of the province.

“For this time of year crops are looking good and pasture is good but we are heading down the track of getting dry.”

Marlborough feds chair Evan White said parts of the province recently had a deluge of 139mm and others none or just a few millimetres.

White said there are concerns that as abundant growth dries off, it could create a heightened fire risk.

Soil moisture levels are high through Canterbury, creating abundant supplementary feed.

Mid Canterbury president David Acland said it has been a favourable season for cropping farmers, but growers are looking for sunshine to complete the maturing and as the first crops are harvested.

Environment Canterbury reports that the alpine-fed Waimakariri and Rakaia rivers are flowing about half the long-term average for January but others, such as the Selwyn, are flowing at twice the January rate.

It has been a fickle summer in Otago and Southland, with most areas enjoying an abundance of pasture growth, but farmers in some areas would welcome some rain.

The Otago Regional Council reports the region’s rivers are approaching traditional summer low levels, but that could change without rain in the next month.

Lloyd Brenssell, who farms at Moa Flat in West Otago, describes the season as surreal and, in terms of growth, one of the best he has experienced, with parts of his farm dry and others quite wet.

One area had a rain event in which 120mm fell taking out a fence and farm track, but a few kilometres away it was dry.

Southland Feds president Chris Dillon agreed, saying the normally summer-dry northern part of the province is relatively wet compared to eastern and southern parts, which are drier.

“The province has a lot more feed than at this time last year but it’s got dry quite quickly.”