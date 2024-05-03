Stress showing up in non-dairy loans

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Reserve Bank’s latest stock-take of the banking system has highlighted a jump in stressed agricultural loans outside the dairy sector.

The central bank’s twice-yearly Financial Stability Report in recent years has focused on high debt levels in the dairy sector.

But the most recent report released earlier this week noted a slight easing in pressures on dairy borrowers since the previous report in November.

“Demand for dairy products has recovered in major trading partners while supply conditions have tightened in Europe and the United States,” the report says.

“In addition to the rebound in milk prices, potential dry conditions related to El Niño have generally not occurred so far.

“Most dairy farms are likely to be profitable in the current season and the near-term risks to the sector have abated somewhat.”

Several profitable seasons had allowed dairy farmers to pay back debt and offset rising interest and other costs.

As a result, non-performing or potentially stressed dairy loans have eased from 6.5% to 6% since November’s report.

By comparison, non-dairy agricultural loans classed as non-performing or stressed have risen from 9.5% in November to 10.8% in March, their highest level since early 2012.

The Reserve Bank classifies non-performing loans as 90 days or more past due or where the borrower is deemed unlikely to be able to pay back the loan in full.

Around 40% of all agricultural debt is owed by borrowers from outside the dairy sector.

“These other parts of the agricultural sector are struggling overall, with potentially stressed lending picking up over the last six months.

“Falls in international prices are impacting the profitability of sheep and beef farmers and the goat dairy industry.”

The report notes meat producers could come under further financial pressure as the climate warms up.

“Like dairy, the meat sector faces higher debt servicing costs and climate-change related risks in the longer term, and many farms still require substantial investment to transition to a lower emission environment.

“These challenges could exacerbate the current financial strains.”

Results from climate stress testing of the loan books of the five largest banks published by the Reserve Bank last week showed sheep and beef farmers to be the most vulnerable to the effects of a warming climate.

Under the most extreme climate change scenarios, up to 25% of sheep and beef loans could be expected to default by the mid 2040s as droughts and flooding became more common and farmers face rising carbon taxes as efforts to bring climate change under control are ramped up.