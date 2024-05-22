Study highlights need for better collaboration to grow agri leaders

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A new study looking at the state of food and fibre sector governance has highlighted the need for collaboration to develop leaders.

AGMARDT has released the report Pathways to Governance: enhancing food and fibre sector governance for greater impact, which it says highlights the challenges and opportunities for food and fibre sector governance.

AGMARDT manager Lee-Ann Marsh said the report highlights the need for strategic support at all stages of governance development and the need to move beyond traditional training methods to include practical experience.

“This report is not just a collection of insights but a call to action for all stakeholders in the food and fibre sector to come together and collaborate in the development of governance talent to support more effective decision-making across the sector.”

The report was the result of discussions with 27 seasoned and emerging directors and other stakeholders, who were questioned about developing and strengthening effective governance pathways.

AGMARDT chair Nick Pyke said a key finding is that while there is no shortage of individuals entering the governance arena. The challenge lies in nurturing the right talent, bridging bottlenecks and creating more opportunities for practical, hands-on governance experience.

“The sector stands at a critical juncture where fostering the right leaders can significantly impact its resilience and decision-making capabilities in a complex global landscape,” he said,

The report identifies several priorities for immediate action, such as creating more mentoring and coaching opportunities, formalising observer and associate roles and refining governance training programs to include practical, hands-on experiences.

Pyke said AGMARDT is committed to supporting leadership development and is open to discussions on potential collaborative funding applications that support the prioritised action areas listed in the report.