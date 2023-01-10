Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Synlait CEO Grant Watson says the monthly ingredient export run rate is back to near-normal levels and is expected to be entirely caught up at the start of the fourth quarter of this year.
Synlait trims milk price, delays earnings

Hugh Stringleman
January 11, 2023
Earnings guidance for full year unchanged, however.
Synlait chief executive Grant Watson said in light of infant formula shortages in the US, ‘this is a pleasing result for us and US parents and caregivers’.
Synlait says first-half net profit will be down when reported in March, compared with $28 million in the corresponding period in FY2022.

It said the earnings guidance for the full year is unchanged but that earnings will be delayed until the second half.

Among the factors behind this are a significant delay in shipments of ingredients, resulting in   lower sales volumes, down 45%.

The reason was the implementation of an SAP Enterprise Management System in August, which caused knock-on effects.

In the 2022 annual report, chief executive Grant Watson said Synlait has successfully implemented the SAP system but in December “increased costs in SAP stabilisation” were cited in the guidance update.

He also cited supply chain challenges and inflation.

“In December, after significant SAP stabilisation efforts, the monthly ingredient export run rate is back to near-normal levels and is expected to be entirely caught up at the start of Q4 FY23,” Watson said.

Net debt and interest costs will be higher than forecast in the first half, but a debt-to-earnings ratio of between 2 and 2.5 is still expected.

In FY2022 that ratio finished at 2.9.

Earlier in December Synlait reduced its milk price forecast by 50c to $9/kg and Watson said softer dairy commodity prices are reflected in the outlook for the remainder of the season.

