A potent force for good behind the scenes

By Kate Acland, the chair of the New Zealand Meat Board.

The New Zealand Meat Board may just be the “best kept secret” in the red meat sector.

For more than a century, it’s been working in the background, ensuring seamless market access for our goods, and it’s also been funding industry good projects for many years.

However, many farmers are not aware of the work the board does or the very substantial reserves – currently standing at $76.9 million – that it manages on their behalf.

With the board recently announcing funding for beef genetics and facial eczema research, it seems a good time to recap on the work of a body that has long been a powerful engine helping to drive New Zealand’s world-class red meat sector.

Back in 1922, NZ farmers had been severely impacted by a price collapse. Decisive action by the sector and the government of the day saw legislation passed to form the NZ Meat Board (NZMB), with five farmer and two government representatives.

Its initial role was to undertake marketing and promotion, management of research and development and “behind the farm gate” activity.

That role has evolved over time and its focus today is three-fold – undertaking vital statutory roles, managing financial reserves on behalf of farmers and using interest from that to support industry-good programmes.

Beef + Lamb NZ (BLNZ), the government and the export industry are responsible for market access work and negotiating quotas. But once meat quotas are in place, it is the NZMB that implements and administers them. This tight focus enables farmers to get the best possible returns.

By the end of 2024, the Meat Board is expected to be managing 10 tariff-rate export quotas (TRQs) with an approximate export value of just under $3 billion.

These include the United States World Trade Organization (WTO) Beef and Veal, the European Union WTO Sheepmeat and Goatmeat, and High Quality Beef quotas, the United Kingdom WTO Sheepmeat and Goatmeat, and the High Quality Beef quotas, the UK Free Trade Agreement Beef and the UK FTA Sheepmeat (with access to this TRQ triggered by 90% utilisation of the UK WTO S&G TRQ).

The fund that the board administers was established with money left over from New Zealand’s bulk red meat purchase agreement with the UK during World War II.

It is held as a contingency fund to help New Zealand re-enter export markets following a biosecurity incursion such as foot and mouth disease, or disruption to quota markets.

I cannot emphasise strongly enough the value that has come to NZ’s sheep and beef farmers and our wider economy from the NZMB’s longstanding role in managing this contingency fund prudently and distributing the interest.

Over the past 19 years alone, $81m in interest and capital from the fund has been invested in the industry. It is added to levy dollars to enable BLNZ to establish programmes and drive them forward.

These have included the hugely successful sheep improvement programme, the pastoral genomics programme, market development in the UK and Germany and early support of National Animal Identification and Tracing (NAIT).

Another is the Red Meat Profit Partnership, which produced outcomes including the electronic animal status declaration and the New Zealand Farm Assurance Programme.

Most recently, the board has provided support to the Informing New Zealand Beef (INZB) programme. This aims to boost the sector’s profits by $460m over the next 25 years, giving farmers the right genetic tools to help produce great-tasting beef and drive productivity and profitability on farm.

In addition to providing support to INZB, the NZMB is also investing in the new Eliminating the Impacts of Facial Eczema programme.

The programme aims to equip farmers with tools, knowledge and solutions that can be adopted into farm systems to improve livestock health and productivity in the red meat and dairy sectors.

Dealing with facial eczema would have a profound positive impact on productivity by reducing disease-related losses, lowering costs, and promoting overall animal health and welfare. It would also contribute to a more sustainable and economically viable livestock industry.

The NZMB’s work may be less visible to our farmers than other programmes and initiatives, but it is no less important.