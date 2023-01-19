Did Arden just hand National the 2023 election?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

By Pattrick Smellie

Barring extraordinary incompetence by the National Party, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has all but handed the election to a National-led government with her unexpected resignation on Thursday.

I would write “shock” resignation, except that we have seen this before.

In December 2016, facing a steady decline in his personal popularity, the then National Party prime minister, John Key, announced he was quitting well ahead of the 2017 election.

He’d said often enough that he knew the electorate “gets sick of you” eventually.

For Ardern, that moment came sooner rather than later, having had more prime-time media exposure during her daily administration of the covid-19 pandemic than most prime ministers would experience in three parliamentary terms.

Ardern is undoubtedly sincere when she says she has “no gas left in the tank” either to fight an election this year or to commit to the next four years in the unlikely event that Labour could form a government after the election that we now know will be on October 14.

However, it is also inconceivable that she would have reached this decision, or announced it at this time, if both Labour and she personally were polling strongly.

Double-edged sword

The calculus, at a cynical level, is that while she may still have been Labour’s greatest asset at this year’s election, that value has depreciated steeply since the high point in 2020 when she was rewarded with a single party majority at the 2020 election, the first time since MMP voting began in 1996.

That feels like light-years ago.

In 2020, she took an hour to walk 200 metres on the main street of Lyttelton because of the way she was mobbed by fans.

This year, personal threats of violence had become so prevalent from a small but committed group of enraged misfits and oddballs that normal campaigning had been ruled out.

And a much larger group of angry anti-Jacinda-ites would have heckled her up and down the country, anyway.

Her political presence was becoming a double-edged sword.

Her absence from the campaign trail removes the prospect of an ugly campaign for Labour, leaving instead a campaign led by someone the country either doesn’t know well or doesn’t warm to.

Who will replace her?

Early obvious candidates are Chris Hipkins and Michael Wood, while the safest and most obvious pair of hands, Grant Robertson, has ruled himself out. Whether he might prove open to persuasion as the caucus prepares to vote on a new leader on Sunday is a question worth at least pondering.

His statement following her resignation cited losing leadership contests twice in the past. Perhaps this time he would like to be asked.

Meanwhile, neither Hipkins nor Wood has any of the political charisma that made Ardern such a formidable late entrant as party leader just seven weeks out from the 2017 election, in which it seemed that Key’s successor – Bill English – could win when his opposite number was Andrew Little.

This time around, the political dynamic won’t fall that way.

While Christopher Luxon is unlikely ever to be as popular as either Key or Ardern, he doesn’t need to be. The absence of a Luxon-beating Labour leader-in-waiting means the parallel with the Little/Ardern swap is only so relevant this time around.

“Let’s Get Things Done”

Instead, Luxon has been handed the perfect foundation for prosecuting the line he was practising this morning at his own party’s caucus retreat – across town in Napier from Labour’s – that NZ needs a government that “gets things done”.

That invites a comparison with Labour’s 2017 campaign slogan – “let’s do this” – before going on not to get nearly as much done as it had promised.

Covid was a big reason for that.

But the Ardern administration also took on a scale of reforms that rivalled the Rogernomics era for its scope and ambition. In health, resource management, three waters, Māori empowerment that frightened many who saw that as Māori preferment, climate change, skills training, immigration, housing and child poverty, Labour has work either in progress or floundering.

In many areas, there are either far too few concrete results or the law of unintended consequences has slapped the government in the face, such as the way the immigration “reset” has exacerbated skills shortages and wage inflation.

With inflation rampant and a deeply pessimistic business community, a recession that looks likely to bottom out on around polling day, and house prices still falling, the capacity for Labour to successfully reset its own chances is slim indeed, without or without Ardern at the helm.

A steeper climb

Ardern’s departure, however, sets Labour an even steeper climb.

The cabinet reshuffle, which some predicted today, will be delayed. The discussion of policy reprioritisation, seen as essential to staunching political liabilities, will be later and perhaps less easily settled with a new leader bedding in.

The new year caucus, which would normally be used to focus the team in an election year, has instead become somewhere between a wake and a horror show for Labour MPs.

It is too harsh to call Ardern a quitter. The pandemic, in particular, was a massive and exhausting undertaking. In the face of increasingly ugly and personal attacks, Ardern managed to remain upbeat and generous in public.

Ardern hopes to be remembered for “being kind”.

Whether Labour will regard the timing of her departure as kind remains to be seen, notwithstanding that few would begrudge her the decision.