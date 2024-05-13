High time regional councils were reined in

Reading Time: 3 minutes

I mentioned regional councils in last week’s column – how their workload was reducing but their rates kept increasing at ridiculous levels considering the current climate.

Your feedback was interesting. I obviously struck a chord.

As I also pointed out last week, there is absolutely no use in central government giving tax cuts when local government takes more from us. That means the tax burden on the productive sector actually increases.

Let me state my position up front: I see absolutely no reason for regional councils to be increasing rates as they are doing.

Wherever you look there are blaring inconsistencies in regional councils’ approaches. The only consistent factor is their ignoring government direction and fleecing their constituents.

I attended a woolshed meeting recently where Minister for Primary Industries Todd McClay spoke, as did Minister of Rural Affairs Mark Patterson. Their message, succinctly put, was the government’s intention to get Wellington out of farming.

I support that. For too long we’ve had eco-warriors putting meaningless regulations on farmers for little benefit and great expense. The coalition government has told me that is about to change. I’m pleased.

That begs the question as to why the Otago Regional Council is going to enforce laws that it knows are about to change. Otago Feds described it as “charging ahead unnecessarily with piling more regulation on rural communities”. I agree.

Councillors there voted 7-5 to move forward with notifying its controversial draft Land and Water Plan. You’d have to ask why, other than for sheer bloodymindedness.

Farmers in the Southland Regional Council area have similar problems along with a rate increase of 23%. Local farmer Hugh Gardyne told me that “they were talking their heads off on nature-based solutions and yet the long-term plan talked about infrastructure such as stop banks and flood control”.

He felt they were listening to iwi and Fish & Game while ignoring the productive sector. “My view is that they’re talking out of both sides of their mouth,” he told me.

Environment Canterbury is just as bad with its estimated 24.2% rates increase. Feds vice-president Colin Hurst was his usual forthright self.

“It’s pretty hard to stomach councils having to plough ahead, spending money they don’t have on a new freshwater plan they won’t need. It’s a total waste of ratepayer’s money.”

I’d agree 100%.

In April the Wellington Regional Council wrote to farmers telling them they needed “a Regional Certified Farm Environment Plan by 30 September 2024”.

It went on to say how the plans were required for farms over 20 hectares. If farmers don’t file a plan by the due date they will need resource consent to farm, which is ridiculous.

On the Wellington Regional Council website there’s a list of approved advisers who farmers will have to pay to get a plan drawn up. This is despite McClay telling me that farms need one plan and that the farmer should be able to do it themselves rather than spending thousands of dollars on “advisers”.

Carterton farmer Steve Wagner told me that the Wellington Regional Council “needs an attitude change”. In his view it is “adversarial and removed from reality”.

Why do we need certified farm plans now when the coalition has promised a single farm plan within the next 12 months?

Moving north, our old friends at Horizons Regional Council are up to their old tricks.

Local Feds president Ian Strahan said that “while Horizons is proposing an average rate rise of 12.9%, rural properties are being stung with increases of 20%, 30% and even 40%”.

In the current climate that isn’t sustainable. Strahan went on to describe the rates increases as “daylight robbery” and I’d agree.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is hitting farmers with effective increases of between 24% and 27%. Once again, that isn’t necessary or sustainable.

Feds board member and spokesperson on local government Sandra Faulkner feels the councils are in limbo waiting for the new legislation.

“They need to hold their horses. I’d encourage them to listen to the signals coming out of the coalition government. I’m watching with interest, as they need to get back to core infrastructure and services.”

While I agree, getting local government back to core infrastructure and services would be little like asking NZTA to stop using road cones.

Patterson has, with McClay and Associate Minister of Agriculture Andrew Hoggard, completed a series of woolshed meetings around the country.

“Currently rates are totally unsustainable and farmers are in no position to pay them,” he told me. “Farmers have welcomed the signals from the coalition government as to its direction of travel. They have strongly expressed the view that regional councils aren’t accepting the coalition governments direction.”

That ostrich-like approach adopted by the regional councils while possibly pandering to councils’ egos is putting their constituents at a major disadvantage. They need to change and reduce their rates, immediately.