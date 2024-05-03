How to retire well as a dairy farmer

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Simon Clarke, a senior financial adviser at NZ Wealth Planning specialising in investment and retirement planning. Clarke has also had training in milk price hedging.

For dairy farmers, preparing for retirement can feel overwhelming, but there are steps you can take to help guide you with your retirement transition.

• Set retirement lifestyle goals: This means thinking about what kind of lifestyle you want in retirement. Consider when and where you want to retire and what will be on your “wish list” and write these goals down.

• Reduce debt: Having too much debt can set you back in retirement. That’s why it’s important to have a personalised debt repayment plan to repay debt in the best way possible to clear all your debts and still have enough time to save for a comfortable retirement.

• Prepare a budget: Identify all your current and estimated personal expenses in retirement (for example, travel, car replacement) and create a budget. Don’t forget unplanned and large capital expenses. Also assess current and anticipated retirement income. If your income is currently $100,000 and you anticipate it dropping to $28,000 in retirement, it’s important to plan and prepare accordingly.

By effectively planning for retirement now, you can avoid the stress of worrying about how to support your desired lifestyle in the future.

If there is a retirement income shortfall, don’t panic. This is where a retirement planning adviser can recommend strategies that can help fill that income gap so you can still enjoy a comfortable retirement and achieve your goals.

Also, have a plan for your investments. Having a smart strategy for your current and future investments is critical to secure a comfortable retirement.

Dairy farmers who are new to selling and investing outside their farm may find this overwhelming. The good news is that with a proper plan, your investments can grow and provide a stable income through retirement.

Review your hedging policy and insurance cover. It’s vital you review your milk price hedging policy and insurance cover to ensure cover remains adequate. These will protect your wealth, stabilise income, mimimise risk and help safeguard farm value, which will be critical if you need to sell your farm to fund a comfortable retirement.

Investment and retirement planning is never a “set and forget” process but requires regular review and adjustments to account for changes in life and circumstances beyond your control. It’s essential to review your plan at least once a year and ensure it aligns with your hedging policy to remain on track. Even a well-designed plan needs occasional adjustments to stay effective.

Make a farm succession exit plan to smoothly sell or transfer your farm to the next generation. It is vital that a succession/exit plan is created that considers all relevant family, legal, financial, operational and estate planning matters, including your will.

Retirement and investment planning can seem intimidating and overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. A retirement and investment planning adviser familiar with milk price hedging can co-ordinate your retirement income and help you make your money last.