Jacinda resigns: new leader will take Labour to October election

Well, that escalated quickly.

The day started with the National Party announcing a reshuffle of its shadow cabinet, but that was soon overshadowed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announcing she will step down in a couple of weeks.

The decision has sparked speculation about her successor, and with Grant Robertson ruling himself out the field is wide open.

Ardern’s tenure has been beset with challenge and tragedy and she’s weathered both with compassion and dignity.

And she’s done it despite facing an unprecedented amount of vitriol, abuse and personal attacks.

But it’s the normal business of government that has seen her star fade with the electorate of late.

Despite driving Labour to an historic election majority post-covid, Ardern’s government has frustrated rural communities with the raft of regulations it has pushed through.

In time, we’ll be able to gauge whether this government’s strategy was the right one for New Zealand.

What we can say now is that Ardern managed a series of crises admirably and lifted NZ’s global profile.

It’s going to be an interesting year in politics.