Securing a place in the sun

Solar farming seems to be having its moment in the sun right now.

It seems like every week another consent is being granted that is seeing farmland converted to energy production.

Earlier this month, Farmers Weekly reported that the government has approved the sale or lease of 2900 hectares to foreign investors for the construction of solar farms since July 2022.

In OIO decisions for 2023 and up to March this year, 16 applications were approved under the advertising-exempt provisions, covering the lease of 2636ha.

A further two covering 127ha went through the normal OIO process.

And that doesn’t include the well over two dozen farms that do not need to go through the OIO process that are spread across both islands.

I visited one earlier this month at a Beef + Lamb NZ field day, where Lance and Robyn Kerr had two farms going on their land – a 6ha farm and a larger 110ha project in conjunction with Island Green Power.

The larger farm is going on land that is a former dairy farm. Their other enterprise, a beef finishing operation, is left untouched.

They were asked by one farmer whether they were tempted to convert all of their land to solar and they said no.

“We still love farming,” Robyn told them.

It also helped set their family up for succession, they said.

So is this the new forestry – a threat to pastoral farming in the same way people argue forestry is wrecking pastoral farming?

Probably not.

For a start, the panels can only be installed on flat or slightly undulating land – that rules out the bulk of hill country land used for sheep and beef farming.

It’s also dependent on being close to the grid, so location is critical for where these farms can go.

There’s also potential to farm sheep under solar panels.

It’s not a perfect system – it relies on cooperation from processors to get stock away at critical times as well as infrastructure investments that the landowner may not necessarily be able to make, but it’s certainly not impossible.

There also may be sheep farmers with flat areas on their hill country who could convert that land to solar panels, assuming it doesn’t upset the farm balance and those panels can be connected to the grid – and those are big ifs.

Then there’s the profitability. From that perspective it was a no-brainer, to quote Lance Kerr.

An Our Land and Water study published last year found that adding solar panels to a 6ha sheep paddock in Canterbury could increase income for the farm by close to $1 million, with net profit (after debt servicing and depreciation) increasing over $420,000.

The solar panels were assumed to be funded through borrowing, which would increase the farm’s loan debt by $5.6m.

Then there’s the consenting process. As Trilect Solar director Andrew Beckett says, the consenting process is long and includes a grid study to ensure that the farm can insert energy into the network without overloading it.

On larger land sites, the process can take years.

That means all these planned farms will come on more like a drip feed than a flood.

There’s also a limit to how much the grid can take, so if the neighbour puts in several hectares of panels, you’ll probably miss out because it risks overloading the grid.

That alone will prevent a blanket of panels on farmland.

Then there’s the small issue of the country needing more energy to power the lifestyle we have come to expect.

We all saw this just last week when Transpower said there could be insufficient supply during the day because of cold weather and low wind generation.

That energy has to come from somewhere and solar, like or not, will be part of that equation.