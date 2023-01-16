‘Tis the year for ambition and action

Reading Time: 2 minutes

New data from NIWA shows 2022 was New Zealand’s hottest on record, beating out 2021 for the title.

With increased heat comes more extreme weather and we had that too – at great cost to the farming sector.

The Insurance Council is urging the government to provide funds to councils for mitigation projects.

“As the long-term warming trend continues, we can expect this to keep happening,” council boss Tim Grafton said.

Mitigating warming itself is still a work in progress – and farmers will soon join the ranks of businesses paying for their emissions.

Many argue that this method is an impediment to progress, rather than a driver of it.

But a new study of the European Union’s Emissions Trading Scheme shows it is working as designed.

Emissions dropped 10% over the time of the study, and business revenues and asset values grew.

In this case, at least, the stick has turned into a carrot.

It’s important to note that the EU ETS does not cover farming, which has bigger challenges in accessing new technologies to mitigate emissions.

Nonetheless, it’s another piece of evidence that shows well-designed regulation can be a driver of growth that satisfies both shareholders and the environment.

Right now we have a competitive advantage over our food-producing rivals when it comes to carbon efficiency.

But if we take a look at the plans the important players have in place, we have reason to worry.

Denmark, Uruguay, the United Kingdom, Ireland and others are all looking to the future with ambition and action.

A new entrant in Waikato’s dairy processing industry, Happy Valley Nutrition, announced recently it had signed a deal to supply a big chunk of its future production to global dairy giant Arla.

HVN is creating its own field of dreams in Ōtorohanga and is looking for other meaningful buyers to take up its high-protein powder.

One might ask why Denmark’s Arla, the ninth biggest producer of milk in the world, wants more product from the other side of the world.

Well, a quick visit to the website shows the dairy giant is going all-in on climate and sustainability initiatives, and New Zealand milk certainly helps tell that story.

It’s committed to helping to limit global warming to 1.5degC and is incorporating the United Nations’ Global Goals for Sustainable Development into its business.

It’s also targeting a 30% reduction in on-farm emissions by 2030. That’s a much more challenging target than NZ farmers are looking at over the same time period.

Last year a piece of research comissioned by DairyNZ showed NZ was among the most carbon-efficient producers in the world. That mantra has been repeated endlessly since.

Our dairy products have a carbon footprint of 0.77kg of carbon per kilogram of fat and protein corrected milk. Denmark’s figure is 0.9kg of carbon per kg of milk.

Given the two nation’s stated ambitions, our competitive advantage will be gone in a few years.

This begs the question – would Arla buy from our national dairy herd in 2030?