Angus Australia teen tours NZ beef industry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eighteen-year-old Angus Australia member Charlie Raff will spend four weeks touring the New Zealand beef industry, investigating the supply chain and meeting seedstock and commercial producers around the country.

Raff was recently announced as the 2024 Trans Tasman Exchange recipient, proudly supported by the Angus Foundation and the New England Travel Centre.

Angus Australia extension officer Nancy Crawshaw is pleased to have Raff representing Angus Australia as the exchange recipient.

“This exchange will provide Charlie the opportunity to experience and in turn gain a better understanding of the production of beef, and in a larger sense the greater agricultural industry, specific to New Zealand,” Crawshaw said.

“It is our aim that through this exposure to differing production systems and industry, Charlie will be able to build on his knowledge and skills as a producer, expand his network internationally and further his professional and personal development.”

Following his exchange, Raff will provide a report of the experience, which will be available to read in the Angus Australia Bulletin and on the Angus Australia website.

Raff spent the first decade of his life on his family-run Angus cattle property, Raff Angus, in dusty Queensland.

The property was established by his grandfather back in 1965.

Eight years ago, seeking more reliable rainfall, the Raff family, which included his grandparents, parents, elder brother and two younger sisters, decided to relocate their stud to King Island, Tasmania.

Raff has a passion for the Angus breed and is enthusiastic about the future direction of agriculture.

Beyond farming, his interests include fishing, hunting, surfing, diving, and playing sports.