Animal reproduction scientist Jock Allison dies aged 80

Jock Allison, a scientist described as the greatest contributor to improving New Zealand sheep reproductive rates, has died at the age of 80.

Allison had a wide-ranging career, starting as an animal reproduction scientist, moving to become regional research director at the Invermay Research Centre near Dunedin. He was an importer of exotic sheep breeds, and helping establish Abacus Bio, a biotechnology and agribusiness consulting company.

Through his company LambXL, Allison was instrumental in importing new sheep breeds, including Texel, Fin, Oxford Down, East Friesian, Beltex, Awassi, German White Headed Mutton and Gotland Pelt.

Allison’s work has been widely recognised.

In 2000 he received the NZ Society of Animal Production’s Sir Arthur Ward Award and was made an Officer of the NZ Order of Merit for services to agriculture.

In 2003 he received the Bledisloe Medal for distinguished contributions to NZ’s land-based industries.

Never shy to stand up for what he believed, in the early 1980s Allison successfully fought to have the Invermay complex rebuilt.

In retirement, in 2014 he and other high-profile scientists battled a proposal by AgResearch to consolidate its campuses that would have seen most Invermay scientists relocate to Lincoln and Palmerston North.

Such a move, he argued, would lessen farmer accessibility to scientists and make their work geographically less relevant.

The shift still happened but they succeeded in convincing AgResearch to modify its original proposal.

Latterly he had been active in the climate change debate, arguing there is no climate emergency.

Born on a farm at Hawea in Central Otago, Allison graduated in 1968 with a Master’s of Agricultural Science from Lincoln with First Class Honours in sheep production.

A profile published by the NZ Society of Animal Production says that his PhD in Agricultural Science was earned from Sydney University, where he studied as a Commonwealth Scholar.

On completion of those studies, he returned to work with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MAF), where he focused on improving the then low reproductive rates of NZ sheep.

His work looked at extending mating ratios in sheep and the then industry norm of one ram to 50 ewes, which Allison showed was conservative.

He determined that with sound fertility and the right rams, one ram could service 250 ewes without any statistically significant effect on conception rates.

Allison told the Farmers Weekly in 2018 that his research made him unpopular with ram breeders.

From 1978-86 he managed the Invermay campus, overseeing its rebuild and using cunning and guile to ensure MAF built it to expectations.

When approval was finally granted for its construction, Allison reputedly seized the moment to gain approval for an additional lecture theatre, conveniently described as a farmers hall.

Later, when funds in the appropriate category were exhausted, Allison purchased an accessory for a hay baler – a tractor.

Allison served for many years on the AgResearch board, where he constantly reminded fellow directors that research could not be divorced from its extension to the farming industry.

To him success was measured in both scientific publication and industry adoption.

In the 1990s he was involved in biotechnology strategies for what was then the NZ Meat and Wool board

In 2005 Allison had a kidney transplant but did not allow it to slow him down nor dent his interest in science.

He is survived by his wife Hilary and two daughters.