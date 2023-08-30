BakerAg consultant is Emerging Rural Professional of the Year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Environmental and dairy consultant Sarah Hawkins has been named FARMAX/FarmIQ Emerging Rural Professional of the Year.

A consultant at BakerAg, Hawkins specialises in environmental plans, financial analysis, farm system design and nutrient management using programs such as Overseer, FARMAX and mapping software.

Hawkins also works with on projects with Beef + Lamb New Zealand, Plant and Food Research, Our Land and Water, and Dairy Systems Monitoring, and she assists with BakerAg’s Integrated Farm Planning Workshops as an expert in soil and nutrient management.

Her award was announced at the New Zealand Institute of Primary Industry Management’s (NZIPIM) National Conference Awards Dinner in Christchurch earlier this month.

After completing a Bachelor of Agricultural Science from Lincoln University in 2017, Hawkins travelled and worked overseas for three years, mostly in Western Australia on grain farms in the wheatbelt.

On returning to New Zealand she joined BakerAg as a dairy systems consultant before shifting to dairy and environmental consulting due to increasing demand.

For the first time in the 10 years of the Emerging Rural Professional of the Year Award, the judges also acknowledged a highly commended applicant, Rachel Durie from Perrin Ag.