Bond sets sights on historic double

Piopio shearer Sacha Bond will attempt to set two world records in the next three months when she tackles both the women’s nine-hour strong-wool lamb and strong-wool ewe records.

If she achieves them both, she will be the first shearer in history to do so.

The records will be attempted at Pāmu’s Centre Hill Station near Te Anau in Southland.

Her marathon attempt will start in mid-December when she attempts to beat her existing lamb record, set last in February, of 601.

She will be back in the same shed in February when she will try and better the 452-ewe shearing record.

The September-born Romney lambs will be newly weaned and 1000 ewe lambs separated and crutched for the record attempt. They must have an average fleece weight of 0.9kg.

The 4-tooth ewes must average 3kg.

Pāmu chief executive Mark Leslie said the company is sponsoring the events to not only support rural communities but to acknowledge Bond’s record, her ambition and to inspire rural and farming women.

The other main sponsors are Perkinz, Goldpine and Heiniger.