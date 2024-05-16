Emotional task choosing tractor winner

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It was heart-breaking to read the stories of Hawke’s Bay farming families hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle, Federated Farmers Farmy Army coordinator Ben Moore says.

“Unless you have lived through it yourself, it’s difficult to fully comprehend the overwhelming feelings of utter despair these farming families experienced.”

Moore, alongside Robby Smith from Stevenson & Taylor, had the unenviable task of reading screeds of deserving nominations for a tractor give away and shortlisting it down to just five.

Stevenson & Taylor, Hawke’s Bay’s Case IH and New Holland (CNH) dealer, donated two tractors as workhorses for Commence the Re-fence in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.

After nearly a year of work restoring over 90 kilometres of fencing on 170 farms, the tractors are to be given away to deserving farming families who still have recovery tasks ahead.

The Hawke’s Bay giveaway will happen on 21 May at a field day hosted by the province’s 2024 Farmer of the Year winners Michael and Karen Toulmin.

“I’m really proud of the team’s effort,” Moore says. “Ninety kilometres of fencing is more than the distance between Rotorua and Taupō, or Christchurch to Ashburton.

“For many farmers Commence the Re-Fence and the Farmy Army broke the back of the immediate recovery workload and those helped have been so grateful.”

Moore says he and Smith set up a 10am meeting to sort through the 67 nominations for the Hawke’s Bay tractor.

“Five minutes in, we knew we’d need to take more time and do it independently.

“You needed time with no distractions, and quite frankly you needed a beer and a handkerchief as well. The stories of what those farmers had been through were very moving.”

Moore says the nominations, often written quietly by neighbours or community leaders who knew what people had been through, were sobering to read.

“This wasn’t just someone pleading their own case, but people who witnessed the devastation and the endless grind of recovery efforts – they knew the toll the cyclone had taken.”

As well as the tractor that will be given away, there will also be four $10,000 vouchers awarded to the runners up to support their cyclone recovery efforts.

Moore also acknowledged the support of J K Fencing, Ruahine Timber, the Hawke’s Bay District and Regional Councils, Re-Post and the Hawke’s Bay Rural Support Trust.

