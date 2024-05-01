Ex Skellerup CEO heads to Sanford

Reading Time: < 1 minute

After a long and successful innings at Skellerup, David Mair has been appointed chief executive of Sanford, the listed fishing company.

Mair resigned as CEO at Skellerup earlier this year after 14 years at the helm, during which annual earnings increased by four times.

He has been a director at Sanford since November 2022 and is now an executive director, effective from May 1.

Mair was judged Deloitte Top 200 CEO of the Year for 2021 and has won other awards for his management achievements. He remains a director of Skellerup.

“We are very fortunate to have David as CEO and I am confident that he will deliver exceptional results,” Sanford chair Sir Rob McLeod said.

Director Craig Ellison had been in the acting CEO role since August 2023 and will remain on the Sanford board as a non-independent director.