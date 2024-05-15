Helen Clarke receives Matuschka award

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The deer industry’s coveted Matuschka award has this year gone to Helen Clarke of the Waipa branch of the New Zealand Deer Farmers’ Association. Presented at the industry’s conference in Napier, the annual award recognises the grassroots farmer and unsung contributor to local area activities, functions and core spirit of deer farming.

That could be a farmer or farming entity that has made a significant ongoing or lifetime contribution to deer farming and the NZ Deer Farmers’ Association (NZDFA), in particular at branch level.

The award acknowledges those in the NZDFA branches, often invisible, for their contribution to their branch and wider industry.

The annual recipient is typically unheralded, never seeks any recognition, consistently seeks to support and advance the branch activity and targets their fellow deer farmers’ enjoyment, comradeship and value in being involved in local and regional activity.

According to her citation, Clarke fits the bill as the “glue that holds the Waipa Branch together”.

“Conscientious, thorough and steadfastly loyal, her commitment to the deer farming industry has been a much-valued contribution.

“She does this with humility and gains a lot of respect among her fellow deer farmers,” her citation said.

“As secretary of the small but active Waipa Branch, Helen has always led the team with her organisational skills to cater for anyone, irrespective of branch affiliation.

“She has a heart of gold and has been a rock of support to all members of the group who have gone through tough times.

“You can always rely on Helen.”

The second award, 2024 Deer Industry Award presented at the conference, went to Professor Peter Wilson for his services to veterinary science.

A veterinarian and university academic, Wilson has been a contributor to a long list of deer veterinary science-related projects for more than 40 years.

Veterinarian and university academic Peter Wilson was presented with the 2024 Deer Industry Award for his services to veterinary science achievements.

He led the establishment of Massey University’s deer veterinary science teaching and research programme, including a deer research farm.

Described as “a source of factual information for deer farmers and a mentor to many vets, for many years”, Wilson was acknowledged as one of NZ’s farmed-deer ambassadors to other deer farming industries.

His citation highlighted him as a prolific published author of farmed deer science papers in NZ and the world.

“The quality of them was outstanding, reflecting his Mensa-type intelligence.”

A string of accolades acknowledged his deer veterinary science achievements, including being the first person to receive on two occasions the NZ Veterinary Association’s (NZVA) president’s award for services to veterinary science.

Wilson is said to go about business with a unique and fiercely pragmatic style of engagement that is sometimes misunderstood, but despite on occasion prompting friction, “the emotion often present in difficult situations didn’t cloud his judgement for the best outcome for our farmed deer and the collective industry”.

His top career achievements include writing the Velvet Code of Practice, a world-leading animal welfare-based system for the harvesting of velvet, released in 1993; development of the voluntary Tb testing scheme in 1985; and establishment of the deer branch of the NZVA in 1984.