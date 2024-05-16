Jason Herrick: from fed up to Feds leader

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It was only a year ago that Jason Herrick had decided to chuck farming in and start a new career.

After dairying for more than two decades, the pressure from excessive regulation had become unbearable, his health was shot, and any joy he’d once known from farming was long gone, he says.

“We’d been hammered over the past six years by the previous Government, and I had lost all hope that things would start to improve. I just couldn’t see a future in farming.

“But that’s all changed in the last few months. I’ve seen a real shift in Federated Farmers’ message and tone, and the results we’re getting for our community.

“I can also see a bit of common sense and realism coming back into Government. It feels like farmers are being listened to again – not just talked at. It’s been a refreshing change.”

Herrick, a variable order sharemilker with his wife Sandy in Mossburn, is so fired up about farming again that he’s just stepped into the role of Southland Federated Farmers president, taking the reins from Chris Dillon in early May.

The 46-year-old admits it’s a big shift to go from wanting to walk away from farming to stepping into a role as the leading voice advocating for Southland farmers.

“I’ve taken on this role because I think I can make a real difference and contribution.

“I want to be there to stand up for our local farmers who can’t stand up for themselves – they’re just too busy running their businesses and raising their families.

“I can do that because I’m one of the biggest voices in the room, but also because of what I’ve experienced personally.”

Herrick says he’s been through a lot of personal changes that have left him wanting to make a difference in the sector.

After suffering five heart events before the age of 46, and a mental breakdown in 2018, he has been on a transformative journey over the past year, he says.

He’s eating well, has dropped weight, and learned to talk about how he’s feeling.

“The first thing my cardiologist told me was to give up farming because the pressure of it was causing my heart problems.

“Instead, I’ve focused on looking after myself, making some big lifestyle changes, and now I’m in a position where I can put my hand up and help other people.

“That’s one of the reasons I want to do it: I don’t want others to go through what I went through.”

Herrick says one conversation he’s been having with a lot of farmers lately is about diet and nutrition.

“You can ask a farmer about the diet of their animals, and they’ll answer in great detail. They know exactly what their animals are eating and why.

“But they’re very, very poor at putting themselves first – they don’t eat well. Farmers put their animals first, at the expense of their own mental and physical health.

“If you don’t look after yourself, it’ll catch up on you like it caught up on me. When I hit rock bottom, it came very close to me not being around anymore.”

Alongside being a mental health advocate, Herrick wants to continue the good work of previous presidents in helping ease the regulatory load on Southland farmers.

“Chris Dillon and Geoffrey Young had to deal with a tonne of red tape coming out of Wellington, but the new Government is now cutting a lot of that back.

“That means I’ll probably get the luxury of focusing my efforts on local issues,” Herrick says.

He says he believes in doing what’s right, not what’s easy.

“I’m not afraid to call people out when they need to be, and I’ll be working hard with the council to make sure they’re actually listening to farmers.”

Herrick wants to be as available as he can for Southland farmers, whether they’re Federated Farmers members or not, and can be reached on 0272821830.

“That’s how we’re going to grow our membership, and the size of our voice, here in Southland.”

