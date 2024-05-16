Judith Swales opts out of Fonterra co-op role

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fonterra has announced that global markets CEO Judith Swales has decided to leave the co-op.

This comes as the co-operative announces that it is considering selling its consumer brands businesses.

CEO Miles Hurrell said the change in the co-operative’s strategic direction presents a natural juncture at which Swales has considered her future.

“Judith has been an important part of Fonterra since 2013, having started her time in our Australian business. She has held a variety of significant leadership roles across the co-op and has been a critical part of the Fonterra management team.”

Hurrell said Swales is a high-performing executive with achievements including the standing up of its global markets region, which is currently performing very well, and the successful turnaround in the performance of its consumer business that has put it on a pathway for a stronger future.

Swales will remain with Fonterra until July 31.