Laughter spreads with Farmstrong comedy

More than 1800 people have turned up in the past three months to check out Farmstrong-hosted comedy shows in their rural communities, from Umawera in Northland to Gladstone in Wairarapa.

Farmstrong, in partnership with the Rural Support Trust, has run 12 Bitches Box shows and three comedy shows, featuring four of New Zealand’s unique comedic talents.

Farmstrong spokesperson Gerard Vaughan was able to head along to the Bitches Box show in Gladstone earlier in the month and reflected on the event.

“The Bitches Box has made a real name for themselves in our rural communities and we had people turning up for the fourth time, having enjoyed previous iterations of the show in recent years.

“Their humour is spot-on and it was great to be in a community hall full of warmth and laughter on the cusp of the winter months.

“When talking to people at these events we heard the same thing over and over: to connect and talk to others when the times are tough before things turn from bad to worse. With the days getting shorter and colder, I really encourage anyone finding things tough at the moment to do just that. Whether that be someone close and trusted or through Rural Support Trust.”

More than $25,000 from ticket sales went back to the community groups involved in the events, and will go on to support local community initiatives.