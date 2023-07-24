Mark Ross the new face of wood processing industry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mark Ross has been appointed chief executive of the Wood Processors and Manufacturers Association of New Zealand.

Ross previously held the same position at Animal and Plant Health NZ (formerly Agcarm) for eight years.

The Wood Processors and Manufacturers Association (WPMA) represents more than 65 companies involved in the wider wood products industry.

“With my experience working across the primary industries I am well versed in the forestry and wood processing sectors,” Ross said.

“Specifically, in my earlier career at the Ministry of Forestry (prior to it becoming the Ministry for Primary Industries) I worked in forestry import and export quarantine, forest health and biosecurity incursions, such as the aerial operation to successfully eradicate the white-spotted tussock moth from Auckland.

“The recent announcement by the government of the $57 million wood processing growth fund and the launch of the Forestry and Wood Processing Transformation Plan makes it an exciting time for me to join the WPMA.”

The WPMA has advocated for the “delayed emissions” benefit of long-lived harvested wood products through the development of a scheme to bring harvested wood products into the Emissions Trading Scheme to the benefit of wood processors.

“It is essential that as a country we hasten the development of our domestic wood processing and manufacturing sector,” Ross said.

“This will be progressed through creating and selling our wood product story, plus working closely with government and the wider industry to encourage greater support, innovation, and investment.”