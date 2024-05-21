Miraka appoints sales and marketing GM

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Miraka has appointed senior marketing executive Sarah Kember general manager of sales and marketing to support the company’s growth and expansion into new markets.

Miraka chief executive Karl Gradon welcomed Kember’s appointment.

“Sarah is a highly experienced senior executive with global dairy marketing experience and creating value in premium food products – we’re delighted to have someone of her calibre join our enterprise.”

Kember has worked in senior positions in Asia, Latin America and Australasia in food service, FMCG and business-to-business ingredients.

Most recently, she was Pāmu Foods’ chief operating officer. Kember has previously held senior marketing and innovation positions in Fonterra.

Kember said she was excited by the opportunity to join Miraka, which champions values and best practice in kaitiakitanga and sustainability.

“Today’s global customers are more discerning than ever, preferring companies with proven credentials and leadership in the care of the environment, business and their communities whilst bringing their products to market.

“Miraka not long ago became one of the latest companies to become a Certified B Corporation which recognises global excellence in these areas.”