MPI announces 2023 Good Employer Awards finalists

The Ministry for Primary Industries has announced the finalists for the 2023 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards.

The awards, now in their fourth year, celebrate employers who show genuine passion for ensuring the success of their people.

“We were blown away by the record number and high calibre of entries in this year’s Good Employer Awards,” Beth Davie, Manager Workforce at MPI, said.

“We received entries from a range of different employers in the food and fibre sector including dairy, forestry, horticulture, meat processing and food production.

“A clear theme in the entries was the respect and appreciation of the huge role employees play in the success of their businesses.”

“Our Good Employer Awards help to shine the spotlight on employers in Aotearoa who put their people first,” Davie said.

“Providing a great work environment goes a long way towards boosting morale, attracting and retaining people, and contributing to the overall success of businesses.”

Wini Geddes, one of this year’s judges, said the panel was really impressed by the on-the-job training and support provided for rangatahi (young people) entering the workforce.

“Along with a mix of initiatives to boost knowledge, experience and wellbeing, pastoral care that provides tautoko and manaaki (support) for employees outside of the workplace ensured their success,” Geddes said.

“E tū ngā whetū riki ka piki kei runga. Kōkiri. Kōkiri.” (Rising stars stand up. Go forth, go forth).

Geddes and her husband Simon are kaitohu (directors) of Tāne Mahuta NZ, a kaupapa Māori industry training organisation, which received the Māori Agribusiness Award at the 2022 Primary Industries Good Employers Awards.

“The finalists in this year’s awards set the benchmark for providing productive, safe, supportive, and healthy work environments,” Davie said.

Winners of the 2023 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards will be announced at a ceremony at Parliament on August 21 2023.

The finalists are:

Employee Development Award

Perrin Ag

Central Cherry Orchard Partnership

Hōhepa Hawke’s Bay

Safe and Healthy Work Environment Award

Pāmu

Tree Machine Services

Valleyfield Pastora

Māori Agribusiness Award

Hōhepa Hawke’s Bay

Constellation Brands

ANZCO Foods

Inclusive and Diverse Workplace Award

Price Trusts Partnership

Valleyfield Pastoral

Tree Machine Services

Small Business Recognition Award

Ruru Sustainable Forest and Land

Tree Machine Services

Stirling Logging

A Supreme Award will be presented to the overall winner.