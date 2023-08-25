NZ trio ride away with John Deere techie awards

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three New Zealanders have claimed titles at the John Deere Technician of the Year Awards in Brisbane.

Bryce Dickson and Jimmy O’Donnell were named Agriculture and Turf Service Technician of the Year and Parts Technician of the Year respectively, and Mark Haughton took out the Construction and Forestry Technician of the Year Award ahead of two Australians and a fellow New Zealander.

For both Dickson, from Whangārei, and Haughton, from Rolleston, the awards mark the second time they have secured the top accolade in their category. O’Donnell hails from Blenheim.

John Deere Australia and New Zealand managing director Luke Chandler congratulated the NZ winners and emphasised how important their work was to industries and their local communities.

“Bryce, Jimmy and Mark have demonstrated exemplary performance among a high calibre field of finalists and should be incredibly proud of their efforts in taking home their respective awards,” Chandler said.

Established in 2021, the awards champion the contribution John Deere technicians make to the Australian and NZ agriculture, construction and forestry industries.