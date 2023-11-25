RaboResearch beefs up with Barenbrug hire

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rabobank has appointed Jen Corkran as a senior analyst in its RaboResearch team.

Corkran will be responsible for providing in-depth research and knowledge on livestock with a particular focus on beef and sheep. She will work with the RaboResearch team locally and globally to deliver research for the bank’s clients.

General manager of RaboResearch Australia and New Zealand Stefan Vogel said Corkran joins the bank from Barenbrug, where she worked as a pasture specialist.

“Hailing from rural sheep and beef country in New Zealand, Jen spent over a decade building relationships with farmers and the wider primary industries in her role at Barenbrug,” he said.

“Having been a pasture systems agronomist, Jen brings to the RaboResearch team a deep knowledge of farming systems and is proficient in communicating complex information to farmers.”

Corkran started in her new role, based out of Rabobank’s Hamilton office, earlier in the month. She takes over coverage of the animal proteins sector from Genevieve Steven, who has a new role in the bank.

The RaboResearch division is focused on undertaking research into the food and agribusiness sector for the benefit of Rabobank’s clients – including producing comprehensive reports on various sectors, commodity outlooks, market trends and future industry developments. Corkran holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (1st class Hons) from Massey University and is a recent graduate of the Kellogg Rural Leadership programme.