Rural grant to ‘build community connection’

Rural Women New Zealand has established a new grant of $5000 to assist projects and initiatives that support rural communities.

The Cynthia Collier Grant will be awarded annually for the next three years with the first grant being made in mid-2024.

Collier, who lived on Wakarua Station near Taihape until her death 10 years ago, was a passionate supporter of her community and the work of RWNZ. This month marks her birthday.

“Mum would love to know that she was being remembered through the continued work of people like her to build community connection and support,” Collier’s daughter, Jo Romanes, said.

Applications for the 2024 grant will open by the end of November 2023 and close on April 30, 2024.

The grant will support projects and activities that focus on children, the elderly, community or conservation projects or counselling and education initiatives.

The grant adds to the existing philanthropic funds administered by RWNZ, including relief after adverse events, a range of educational grants and bursaries and community project grants.

“Women like Cynthia are the backbone of our rural communities,” national president Gill Naylor said.

“We are delighted that this generous bequest from Cynthia’s family will enable us to honour her memory in this way and support the wonderful work that happens in our communities every day.”