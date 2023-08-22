Ruralco CEO Robert Sharkie resigns

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ruralco Group chief executive Robert Sharkie has announced his intention to resign after six years in the role and a total of eight years with the Ashburton-based co-operative.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Ruralco, the challenges it has provided, and I am very proud of Ruralco’s achievements during my time at the helm,” Sharkie said.

“It is the dedication and passion of the people who work for Ruralco that has made these achievements possible and I commend them for their efforts and wish them well for the future.”

Ruralco chair Sir David Carter accepted Sharkie’s decision with mixed emotions.

“Rob’s contribution to Ruralco has been significant, but I respect his decision that the time is right for him to pursue another chapter in his life. He leaves with my complete support and best wishes for his future endeavours.”

Ruralco’s GM people and culture Tony Aitken will step into the role of acting CEO from September 1 while the board looks for a permanent replacement.

Aitken, a Ruralco statement said, has a strong background in leadership and was part of Synlait’s journey as it grew from 140 staff to more than 1000.