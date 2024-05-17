Ruralco rolls out rugby legend for shareholders

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There will be tough days being a team leader, whether that be in a business sense or in the sports arena, but those tough days can be key learning days.

Speaking at a Ruralco shareholders event in Ashburton, former All Black manager of 20 years Darren Shand shared the concept of winning teams, creating peak performance in business just as in a sports team.

The event was part of the rural co-operative’s new strategic direction as it increases its effort to have more touchpoints with its shareholders.

Ruralco chief executive Tony Aitken said showcasing the value of being a Ruralco shareholder falls under the co-operative’s new strategic direction.

“We are very happy with the response to this event, we had to change the venue to accommodate the increasing number of attendees.

“That indicates to us the need or want for these types of events and also positivity around our new strategic direction, as well as how important it is for farmers getting together off farm.”

Aitken said the farming businesses the co-operative serves are part of the Ruralco team, and it is fitting to have the “master of teams” sharing know-how to navigate team dynamics to cultivate environments that foster peak performance.

“There’s been no better time when we are all under pressure than to take the step back to what the co-op is meant to be, why it was formed, and look at how we operate.

“We are a Mid Canterbury farming supplies co-operative and we will no longer be chasing the card around the country and no longer can just anyone get a Ruralco card,” Aitken told the 150 shareholders in attendance.

For Shand, who finished with the All Blacks in December 2023, it is about helping others set up teams for success.

“I want to implement the know-how to set up teams for success, to be the pre-mortem not the postmortem, through lessons learnt in my time with the ABs, to parallel that with the rural community and farming.

“I am always thinking how I can promote ideas for the shoes of the people sitting in the room.”

For 20 years Shand was the driving force behind the culture and high-performance environment that propelled the All Blacks into unparalleled success on the global field.

His relentless focus on building the “team around the team” is evident in the All Blacks’ remarkable reputation.

Addressing the farmer shareholders, Shand shared his concept of Winning Teams, offering the tools and know-how to navigate team dynamics and cultivate environments that foster peak performance.

His address, Creating Winning Teams, delved into key aspects of building high-performance teams, including the team around the team, harnessing the interconnectedness and collective effort of individuals to create a winning team.

The art of “we over me” is learning to acknowledge and support the unique roles played by everyone involved in achieving extraordinary results, from leaders to support staff to fans and family.

Better people make better teams, exploring strategies to grow capability and effectiveness based on shared values and fostering a collaborative environment, making the ordinary extraordinary, uncovering ways to nurture and leverage strengths and empower ordinary individuals to achieve extraordinary feats.

“In all, it’s about leadership and how we can bring it all together, bring the people on the journey with us.

“You see a front face but behind that leader is a team of leaders.

“There will always be the bad days, the rough days, the drought, the floods, the TMO’s decision that cost you a try.

“The day you have to announce Sam Whitelock in the team as No 19, and answer to him – all these days are learning days.

“I know you farmers are going through some tough times, it happens in sport too.

“You must focus on what you can control and live above the line as a leader; the standard you set is the standard you expect.

“Never be afraid to put your hand up for help, it’s a strength.

“Listen to understand don’t listen to talk; connect first, to correct; be curious before critical, ask before assuming, commend first before recommend and, most of all, lead with empathy.

“Your community is the power of many, success of the team is the power of the multitude; lean into the hard times, learn from the lessons; take the mindset there is an opportunity.

“We don’t possess resilience, or own it, we can only exhibit it.”

Shand described himself as a thought leader.

“I love helping people to get better, sport is a business just as farming is. The focus is expectation rather than rules built on culture.

“The more I share the more I get back. There there is no place for the culture of secrecy,” Shand said.