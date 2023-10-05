SFF’s Limmer to head up Indevin Group

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Outgoing Silver Fern Farms chief executive Simon Limmer will join the Indevin Group, New Zealand’s largest producer and exporter of quality wine, early next year.

Limmer will replace Duncan McFarlane as chief executive. McFarlane founded Indevin Group, owned of the Villa Maria brand, in 2003 and will retire after 20 years at the helm, a period that saw exponential growth from a contract wine maker to NZ’s largest wine company.

McFarlane will remain with Indevin as a board director and consultant for critical strategic projects.

Limmer recently announced he was leaving SFF after five and a half years. He previously spent 10 years leading Zespri’s global operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Simon Limmer as our new CEO,” Indevin Group chair Greg Tomlinson said.

“Simon is a highly regarded leader with extensive experience in exporting quality New Zealand products to the world. Simon brings a deep understanding of representing New Zealand brands globally, the importance of grower and partner relationships and is the ideal person to lead Indevin Group into the future.”

Limmer said he is excited to be joining Indevin and is looking forward to playing a part in the company’s next chapter.