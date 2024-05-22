Southland Filipino dairy awards resurrected

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Southland Filipino Society and Agricademy are to resurrect dairy industry awards for new business owners hailing from the Filipino immigrant community in Southland.

The society, founded 13 years ago, assists immigrants from the Philippines to settle into Southland and helps them to find accommodation. It holds seminars on topics such as immigration, and helps immigrants familiarise themselves with the new society they live in.

The annual dairy awards were stopped during the covid pandemic when members could not meet face to face, Jessieca Barcenilla, centre coordinator for the society, said.

There are about 1000 Filipino immigrants in Southland, with about 200 belonging to the society.

About 60% of immigrants from the Philippines living in Southland work in the dairy industry, she said.

The recognition the awards give workers could impact their careers, and show others outside the industry that diarying is a worthwhile industry to be in, she said.

Business partner for Agricademy in Southland Lyzanne du Plessis said the awards recognise people who climb the business ladder from being employees to being business owners.

The awards, which will be presented on June 15, are in different categories, grouped into the years that a business has been operating, such as a category for 0 to 5 years, or 5 to 10 years.

Du Plessis said Agricademy wants to draw new entrants into the industry and will make five scholarships for Agricademy relief milking courses available through the society to non-dairy businesses for this purpose.

The society will choose people and businesses from the Filipino community to attend the courses.

Du Plessis said new immigrants often need extra income to help them settle, and could work in the dairy industry over weekends, with skills learnt providing an avenue into the dairy industry for those who do not yet have a foothold in it.

Du Plessis said she hopes more rural businesses will want to be involved with the awards next year.