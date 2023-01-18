Study finds ‘down does not mean out’ for rural communities

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Ground-breaking social research in rural New Zealand has identified that because a rural community (taiwhenua hapori) is deprived, does not always mean it lacks inner strength and resilience to help it rise above its outwardly difficult situation.

Research by NZ Institute for Economic Research economist Bill Kaye-Blake and former AgResearch social scientist Margaret Brown has helped identify communities that can take the punches even if they may appear already down, and lessons for those needing to become more resilient in coming years. They spoke to Richard Rennie work done through the Our Land and Water project.

For many years policymakers have tapped into NZ’s well-established Deprivation Index to get a profile of those communities most at risk, and in need of proportionately greater government input to help them improve their lot.

The researchers agree trying to define “resilience” can seem hopelessly vague, compared to the empirical, defined metrics used in the deprivation index.

But Kaye-Blake said it has proven possible to turn resilience into a meaningful metric, one they defined using an index similar in methodology but differing in content, to the Deprivation Index.

“We included aspects of the community’s profile like the rate of volunteering, religious affiliation and identification as a Māori, for example,” he says.

The team applied their index across 300 rural communities nationally, typically with populations ranging from 1000-5000 people. They found simply comparing deprivation values against resilience values, there was often a close correlation.

“However, when we went into communities, we found the statistics did not always align with how community members felt about their communities, often the view from inside differed from that outside.”

Volunteer participation often goes hand in hand with religious affiliation, between them becoming the “glue” that underpins community resilience. Also including Māori identity captures iwi’s tendency to offer non-monetary koha for payment or support, and the big part extended families play in community contribution.

“Wairoa is one community that really highlights how the indices and reality can be quite different.

“Outwardly the level of deprivation is quite high, but when you talk to them, we find a whole informal economy, a volunteer economy that is paid in kind or in koha with strong social networks that are not captured by the numbers.”

With volunteering comes leadership within communities, and the researchers identified champions who were prepared to pick up the mantle on big projects, inspiring others to follow.

But this alone has a life limited by the enthusiasm, commitment, and energy of those individuals that requires a sustained succession plan to keep the momentum up for the many years often needed on projects.

“You can see those projects fall over after that person moves on, so there is a need to have others coming through to continue that leadership after the original leader moves on,” says Brown.

Work by Bill Kaye Blake and Margaret Brown have found a deprived community can have the where with all to rise above that, with a resilient core.

Policymakers touting programmes need to be aware too that the people championing projects can be subject to burn out after a couple of years of intensive lobbying, initiation, and launch.

Succession plans are even more important when funding for community projects is only for a limited time. They require momentum and proof of commitment to take to government when seeking further funds for beyond that time frame.

The government’s Rural Community Hubs programme backed by $1.12 million in funding is aiming to build resilience in remote and deprived rural communities, with allocation already made to 20 hubs around NZ.

“So there is money there, communities just need to put their hands up for it, but it relies on champions, and with some funding it is only there for two years,” says Brown.

She said it was recognised that women had often played a key role in voluntary type community work, but that this had changed with many more heavily involved in daily farm operations, or with their own careers in town.

“You have got to have time, and we all know that is increasingly challenged today.”

She noted in some of the larger communities funding provisions can also bring their own tensions, with disparate groups having their own ideas on where it needed to be spent.

“It is the smaller communities that seem to be able to get a better consensus, and work through their priorities.”

Kaye-Blake cited one small community that had drawn up a list of dream projects back in 2007.

“They have managed to consistently work through that list for the past 15 years, and the success of one project builds on the success of the last.”

The next challenge is to try and move the dial in those highly deprived/low resilience communities identified by the research.

Brown says she is compelled to be optimistic, but pragmatic about the reality of turning some rural communities around.

“Every community has the potential, but some need a lot of hand holding and financial support, others can be more stand alone. If we truly want some rural communities to remain, then we will have to work harder at it.”

