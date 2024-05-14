Sunny shines light on Northland soils

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Soils capable of eating concrete held a menacing appeal for Kerikeri High School student Sunny Perry, who decided to make a study of them.

Her efforts have resulted in her claiming the 2023 Te Puiaki Kaipūtaiao Anamata Future Scientist Prize, one of the prime minister’s science prize awards, valued at $50,000 to put towards her future education.

Sunny’s father Ben, an engineer, had recounted to her the experiences of colleagues who had to deal with the consequences of the mysterious PASS (potential acid sulphate soils) that are highly acidic, capable of eating into foundations, stormwater pipes and even steel.

The “potential” descriptor comes about due to the soils requiring exposure to the atmosphere for their sulphuric acidity to develop.

Often found in Queensland, the soils are estimated to cover 58,000sq kilometres there, but are significantly less well mapped in New Zealand.

“Having a conversation with Dad about it, I found it interesting that soils can be so damaging, yet we are so unaware of them. I needed a science project subject, and it seemed a really interesting subject to get into,” Sunny said.

While Waikato and Auckland regions have some mappings of the soils, Northland was bereft of much detail, despite its low-lying, swampy areas being among the most prevalent sites in the country for such soils.

In her efforts to identify the soils’ locations, Sunny ended up taking 420 samples from 20 sites across the Far North region, often drawing curious spectators as she measured out her samples and mixed in the relevant chemicals to determine soil pH.

“Some of these soils got down to an acid pH of 1.8. It’s easy to see how they can corrode concrete and I had glasses and gloves on while doing the tests.”

Stormwater pipes are a common victim of the soils, and knowing what areas the soils are more acidic means authorities can adjust the type of piping they use, from concrete to PVC, for example.

In Australia the soils’ toxicity is such that the flushing of acidic leachate from the oxidised soil profile has increased waterway contamination, damaging fish life and even contaminating ground water supplies. Often such soils may only be planted in rice because keeping them continuously wet prevents them oxidising and releasing their acid content.

Converting them to agricultural use can take years of careful drainage management at a subsurface level. When developed, they have proven to have a good soil structure and good permeability.

With the wealth of survey data she gathered, Sunny has been able to put together the first stages of a Geographic Information System as a mapping tool to help her predict sites likely to have PASS.

She also modified a sampling and testing method from Australian testing standards. Her predictions have proven highly accurate, detecting PASS at 90% of the sites where PASS had never been recorded before.

“With more development to my map and further refinement I will have a map that can be used by land developers and councils to show what soils need to be treated and which soils to avoid.”

Her findings will prove useful for both farming and construction sectors in Northland, and adding lime can help lower the PASS acidity.

One of the main areas for the soils’ location came as something of a surprise to Sunny.

“That was near Lake Omapere, which is inland, and much of the PASS tend to be coastal.”

Her chemistry teacher, Jackie Robertson, said Sunny was well deserving of the award, and her enthusiasm and love of science should inspire other girls to get into science.

“She will go a long way.”

Sunny remains uncertain where she will invest her $50,000 university scholarship, but said she is particularly keen on pursuing marine science.