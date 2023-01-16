Reading Time: 4 minutes

A study of the state of mental health services for young rural men has found many of the perceived barriers for those needing help can be overcome.

Southland counsellor and researcher Kathryn Wright has completed a project to determine the barriers to young rural men, aged 16-30, needing help with mental illness.

Following a survey of nearly 300 people, five in-depth interviews and discussions with nine mental health service providers, Wright found three main barriers prevent young people from accessing help.

Many had no idea when and where to seek help.

“They don’t know where the bar is when they need to seek help, and they didn’t know where to start looking for that help,” she said.

“‘Am I bad enough or are there people worse off than me?’”

She said a general practitioner is a starting point for those thinking they need help, a fact that needs to be more widely promoted and understood.

The second perceived barrier is the stigma and feeling of shame associated with needing help, a fear that can be viewed as the end of the world.

“The perception is that it is more acceptable to seek help as you get older, towards 30.”

Another fear is that seeking help or treatment for mental illness could result in the forfeiture of a firearms licence and firearms.

Wright said she has spoken to the police about that issue and was told each situation is treated in its individual merits, and that there is no blanket ruling resulting in the forfeiting of licences.

“Hunting is so important, a way to interact and socially connect with friends but also providing exercise and a source of healthy fresh food,” she said.

The accessibility of counselling sessions is considered another barrier, but Wright said technology means consultations do not need to be in person but can be done over video.

“Covid has taught us how to use that technology and I know in my own experience it is very effective.”

It can be a challenge for someone from a rural area to travel to a centre for a session with a health professional, which requires time off work. Video allows engagement with counsellors anywhere in the country and it can remove the potential discomfort of someone running into their counsellor in the local community.

Cost is also considered an impediment, but Wright said there are multiple funding source a general practitioner can source.

“There are so many funding streams. It shouldn’t be a barrier.”

Southland counsellor and researcher Kathryn Wright says employers should not judge staff who are struggling, but offer help such as time off to attend counselling. Photo: MG Photography.



Her study also reinforces the importance of social connection with other people, addressing a situation where young rural people can feel quite isolated.

Wright said studies show rural people are twice as susceptible to suicide as those in the general population.

Almost all New Zealand rural suicides (92%) are male, whereas in the general population 75% of suicides are males.

Studies show 50% of rural suicide victims are aged 15-40.

Wright said young rural men have an aversion to seeking help at school, a trend that continues once they enter the rural workforce.

For many school leavers aged 16 or 17, it is their first time living away from home and their traditional family support structures.

Living on a farm or in a small community, she said, young men can struggle to cope with the pressures of relative isolation, dealing with a relationship breakdown or conflict with their employer, working long hours while living on a nutritionally poor diet, capped off with easy access to alcohol, vehicles and firearms.

This makes social networking through clubs, teams and organisations crucial.

“It’s a matter of feeling a sense of belonging, being needed and not being isolated.”

Wright said employers and managers should be aware of mental health symptoms so they know when their staff need assistance.

Mental health symptoms can include isolation, changes in appetite, mood and sleep patterns, and short temper.

She said the world is more complex and faster paced than 30 years ago and this is reflected in the workers.

Employers should not judge staff who are struggling but offer help such as time off to attend counselling.

Wright also urged managers and owners to be supportive and to praise young workers, when warranted, for the effort they are making.

“By doing that you will get a more productive and happy employee and there is a whole lot of benefit in that for you.”

Wright is promoting the study to practitioners and interest groups as a source of knowledge for how to help young rural men.

Having graduated from the Otago Polytechnic last year, Wright is applying to complete a doctorate by proposing a study that looks at what structures connects rural communities and the risk to those entities from threats such as forestry and anti-farming rhetoric.

Suffering from depression or stress, or know someone who is? Where to get help:

RURAL SUPPORT TRUST: 0800 RURAL HELP

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

LIFELINE: 0800 543 354

NEED TO TALK? Call or text 1737

SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 or text 234