Tony Aitken takes reins at Ruralco

Tony Aitken has been appointed group chief executive of rural trading company Ruralco.

Formerly general manager people and culture, Aitken took up the role of acting chief executive at the end of August following Rob Sharkie’s resignation from the role.

Ruralco chair Sir David Carter said the board agreed to appoint Aitken to the chief executive position for a fixed-term contract of 18 months.

“We congratulate Tony on his new appointment and feel his skill set will be a good fit for Ruralco and will provide continued stability to the co-operative,” Carter said.

Aitken was part of Synlait as it grew from 140 staff to over 1000.

His fixed-term position as chief executive begins immediately.