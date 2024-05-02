Tunley quits as head of HortNZ

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nadine Tunley, who has led Horticulture NZ since June 2021, has resigned as chief executive, effective from the end of August.

She said the time is right for someone with fresh energy to lead the producer group given it now has a new strategy and faces a commodity levy referendum over the next two months.

“I love the job and the team and working with dedicated and passionate growers.

“But the role is bigger than the time I can commit to it moving forward. I want to restore my work-life balance and explore new opportunities.”

HortNZ board chair Barry O’Neil said the board is disappointed to see Tunley go.

He said that with a new commodity levy proposal about to be voted on, HortNZ can recruit a replacement chief executive “to lead the organisation and deliver the strategic outcomes for the next six years, with the full energy required”.

He assured growers that the board and HortNZ staff will continue to take the organisation forward in line with its strategy and plan.

“This will include an ongoing focus on the priority areas of water allocation and storage, climate change and adaptation, and food security and supply.

“We’ll continue to lead and support important projects such as A Lighter Touch and Growing Change.”

O’Neil said the board recognises Tunley’s contribution, most notably during the challenges of the covid lockdowns and Cyclone Gabrielle’s devastation.

“Whilst dealing with these extreme events, she continued to drive the internal organisation through the transformation necessary for it to succeed as well as to open the door for further alignment within the horticultural industry’s levy organisation landscape.”