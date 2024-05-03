What’s on your mind, Kiwi farmer?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

“Dear NZ Farming, I understand that you put up profiles of single NZ farmers looking for someone,” 24-year-old bodybuilding dairy farmer Marcella Bakker posted on the community website in its early days.

The post caught 250,000 views and 500 interested Kiwi farming bachelors, though Bakker chucked in her search and left for Australia to pursue a career in real estate.

Her 2016 bid for love on the NZ Farming page was a flop, but the NZ Farming Facebook page survived the heat and will celebrate 10 years of its own fame this month.

“This one went pretty nuts because Marcella was looking for a decent bloke. Story made it all the way to the UK,” said NZ Farming’s co-author Duncan Humm.

You’d be forgiven for thinking the social media page started out as a dating site for Kiwi farmers, but the real story is much more sincere.

Humm and his mate Tyler Fifield were talking one April evening in 2014 about the lack of community for isolated farmers across Aotearoa.

“Tyler was starting out as a young shepherd in the back of Whanganui somewhere. One night he was feeling quite isolated and for a young guy he wasn’t really well supported in his job,” Humm said.

“He saw on Facebook ‘start page’. He said, ‘Maybe I could start something and get a few yarns going and what not.’”

A decade on and the page has close to 250,000 followers, 66,000 Instagram followers, a Twitter and Tiktok page, a job search website, monetised merchandise – but no dating page, despite Bakker’s post.

“I can’t remember what our first post was, but it would have been something about what’s happening with the weather or something like that,” Humm said.

In the first year they had 5000 followers and things escalated in 2016 during the Kaikoura earthquakes.

“It exploded then because there was just a heap of people trying to link up with loved ones that they couldn’t get a hold of and people wanting to be connected for volunteer support.

“It was bush telegraph meets modern media in a way.”

Marcella Bakker caused quite a stir with her lonely-heart post in the early days of the NZ Farmer Facebook page.

They were messages like ‘My second cousin lives up this valley, anyone know how they are?’ We had posts going continuously and people could ask or someone could message in or comment.”

For Humm it was one of the most mentally draining periods of his life, answering constant messages, posts, linking people together and biting off far more than he could chew, while doing his day job deer farming 145 hectares at Mount Somers, mid Canterbury.

“I have tried to figure out what is wrong with me, I think I am quite a selfish person normally … but if someone asks for help, I just can’t say no to it.

“After Kaikoura I was just like no, it takes a huge toll on you … next thing you know you are kind of organizing airplane loads to an airstrip you’ve never heard of in the back of beyond.”

The page itself raised over $60,000 for volunteer helpers in Kaikoura. It took on a similar role in Cyclone Gabrielle last year in Hawke’s Bay.

Humm describes the NZ Farming concept as “a kind of the fabric of rural New Zealand”.

An accurate summary when you look at the daily posts of hay bale shots, green pastures, sunsets, dogs for sale, cattle musters, Canterbury shorts, Red Bands, baleage moisture content hot tips … you get the idea.

But with fun and hearty content comes responsibility. Humm believes he handles it with enough sensitivity.

“We try to be positive and constructive primarily, but every now and again you have got to be a little bit careful. If someone needs a bit of a tune-up then so be it.

“The way we see it is we are quite open to having open conversations, whereas a lot of people are quite averse to having challenging conversations.”

In an environment where trust in more formal NZ media channels is at a low, and with media agencies closing down, facing redundancies and struggling to define themselves against social media that often houses misinformation, Humm insists his page will remain a wide-open forum “for all voices”.

“Part of the secret sauce of what we have endured is I guess we are kind of alright with someone who has an opinion and may be fobbed off as being a bit of a cooker.”

He said there is “quite an amount” that is culled off before it reaches the public eye, but less so than in mainstream media.

“It’s not free-for-all. Any post that goes up, we’ve got to have a look at it ourselves.

“Sure, some of it may be disagreeable and complete and utter bullshit, but people want to feel heard. Perhaps their industry leaders will shut down fast opinions, so I think you should look at everything as an adult and open mindedly.”

Humm said he has broad shoulders for the criticism from said industry leaders, who at times have wanted to see the page shut down. He won’t name them.

“At no point is everyone going to agree and that is what makes the topics interesting. It is a big contest of ideas. If you have an idea, you put it out there and test it. If half the people tell you you’re an idiot, there’s still a 50% chance you’re not.”

The “business” isn’t putting too much time into strategy for the future; they’ll undoubtedly be winging it for the next decade.

“We’ve got one guy and all he does is dog trial posts and that’s all you see for a while.”

While critics will claim mainstream media has a left-swinging view, Humm has the opposite problem.

“As you can imagine, being rural based you get mostly very conservative views, but there are a few out there who are left leaning. Auckland is our biggest region in terms of followers so it isn’t all farmers.”

In fact the NZ Farming page was the second most viewed in New Zealand during the 2020 lockdown, second only to Netflix.

They have been approached to be bought out – they’re not interested.

“We said we can monetise the crap out of it from day one and more than likely kill it, or we make sure we keep it pretty low key and as it is.

“We are glad we stayed with that focus.”

“I’m amazed we haven’t been shut down yet despite quite a few at times probably wanting us to bugger off.”

As for Bakker, she did, and hasn’t been seen on the page since.