Bishop to drive National’s RMA response

National party leader Christopher Luxon has started the new political year with a limited reshuffle of his shadow cabinet, putting third-ranked MP Chris Bishop in charge of the response to the government’s massive Resource Management Act reform agenda.

Otherwise, one of the primary winners in the relatively light-handed reset for election year is former leader Judith Collins, whose rehabilitation continues with a move to 10th from 18th in the rankings.

She picks up two new portfolio areas that signal where National may seek reform – “digitising government” and foreign direct investment – along with her science, innovation and technology portfolios.

She also becomes deputy shadow leader of the House, understudying Michael Woodhouse in the senior role of organising National’s parliamentary activity. Woodhouse picks up that role from Bishop.

Another former leader, Todd Muller, secures a permanent slot as the agriculture spokesperson and picks up climate change from Scott Simpson, who retains the environment portfolio but effectively cedes the RMA reform responsibilities and their focus on urban development to Bishop.

Muller replaced Barbara Kuriger last year after she resigned over her handling of a conflict of interest involving family farming interests and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Newly elected Hamilton West MP Tama Potaka enters the line-up in an unranked position, with responsibility for Māori development and social housing.

As well as remaining trade spokesperson, Todd McClay picks up a new hunting and fishing portfolio.

Tertiary education spokesperson Penny Simmonds also gains a newly created portfolio area: workforce planning.

“The line-up National will take into the election is a mixture of experience and emerging talent,” said Luxon in a statement issued at the party’s annual new year retreat in Napier.

“National will embrace pragmatic solutions for New Zealand’s toughest problems, like the rising cost of living, ram raids, and falling educational achievement.”

Labour’s caucus is also meeting in Napier, with speculation that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will also announce a cabinet shakeup, along perhaps with the date for the general election later this year.

Full list of the National party shadow cabinet portfolio allocations

1. Christopher Luxon: Leader, national security & intelligence.

2. Nicola Willis: Deputy leader, finance, social investment.

3. Chris Bishop: Infrastructure, housing RMA reform – urban development.

4. Shane Reti: Health, covid-19 response, māori–crown relations, pacific peoples.

5. Paul Goldsmith: Justice, workplace relations & safety, regulatory reform.

6. Louise Upston: Social development & employment, child poverty reduction, family violence prevention.

7. Erica Stanford: Education, immigration, associate ethnic communities.

8. Matt Doocey: Mental health & suicide prevention, youth, associate health, associate transport.

9. Simeon Brown: Transport, Auckland, public service, deputy shadow leader of the house.

10. Judith Collins: Science, innovation & technology, foreign direct investment, land information, digitising government.

11. Mark Mitchell: Police, serious fraud office, counter-terrorism, corrections.

12. Todd Muller: Agriculture, climate change.

13. Melissa Lee: Broadcasting & media, digital economy & communications, ethnic communities.

14. Andrew Bayly: Small business, manufacturing, commerce & consumer affairs, revenue.

1.5 Gerry Brownlee: Foreign affairs, GCSB & NZSIS, emergency management.

16. Todd McClay: Trade, tourism, hunting & fishing.

17 Michael Woodhouse: Shadow leader of the house, economic development, SOEs, sport & recreation.

18. Stuart Smith: Energy & resources, viticulture, EQC.

19. Scott Simpson: Environment, water, oceans & fisheries.

20. Penny Simmonds: Tertiary education & skills, workforce planning, early childhood education, associate education, associate social development & employment.

Unranked

Simon O’Connor: Customs, internal affairs, arts, culture & heritage, associate foreign affairs.

Barbara Kuriger: Conservation.

Maureen Pugh: Junior whip, disability & carers, community & voluntary sector.

Harete Hipango: Children/Oranga Tamariki, Whānau Ora.

Chris Penk: Senior whip, shadow attorney general, courts, associate justice.

Tim van de Molen: Defence, veterans, building & construction, ACC.

Nicola Grigg: Rural communities, animal welfare, biosecurity, food safety, women, associate agriculture.

Joseph Mooney: Treaty negotiations, forestry, space, associate agriculture, associate tourism.

Simon Watts: Local government, regional development, statistics, associate infrastructure, associate finance.

Sam Uffindell: Horticulture, associate science, innovation & technology.

Tama Potaka: Māori development, associate housing – social housing.

David Bennett: Racing.

Jacqui Dean: Assistant speaker.

Ian McKelvie: Seniors.