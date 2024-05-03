Call for Environment Southland to focus on ‘real risks’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Environment Southland should focus their wintering compliance checks this year on real risks rather than the presence of a meaningless piece of paper, Federated Farmers Southland’s president says.

Chris Dillon says farmers in Southland are breathing a sigh of relief at the Government’s announcement that national intensive winter grazing regulations will be repealed.

“This is good news not just for dairy farmers but for every farmer who winter grazes.

“The intensive winter grazing regulations brought in by the previous Government haven’t worked and were completely unnecessary.

“There’s definitely a sense of relief that common sense is finally prevailing.”

Dillon says changes won’t be made in time for this winter because the wheels of Government take time to turn, but that most farmers will already have crops in the ground and a winter grazing plan for this season anyway.

However, given it’s clear the regulations are on the way out, it would be baffling if Environment Southland continued forcing farmers to gain consent for certain wintering activities, he says.

“We reiterate our call to ES to focus their compliance and monitoring efforts based on risk and effect to waterways, not on the presence of a consent where only these national regulations require it.

“This is especially appropriate now. No farmer should have to go through a consent process for these regulations now that they are going to be repealed for next season.”

Environment Southland’s rules in the Water and Land Plan still require some farmers to obtain a resource consent for their winter grazing practices.

This is particularly on land with a slope of more than 20 degrees, where more than 15% or 50ha of the farm is used for winter crop grazing, or where winter grazing area on the property exceeds that which occurred during 2014-2019.

Dillon says these national regulations have been a frustrating distraction and have undermined a lot of goodwill with farmers.

“The risk of poor practice didn’t change because of a more stringent consent process – that just put those who do the right thing through a whole lot of needless and expensive bureaucracy.”

Many farmers already winter-crop and graze sloping land with extensive mitigations to avoid negative effect to freshwater, he says.

“Even without the regulations, farmers here have made huge changes to their wintering practices.

“It’s been steadily improving but the last couple of years have been exceptional, to the point where if somebody’s doing something wrong, someone will stop and tell them.

“People see what the neighbour’s up to, what the guy down the road’s doing, like fencing off a swale in the wintertime.

“They’re not doing that because they have to; they’re doing it because it’s the right thing to do.

“We want stuff that’s focused on outcomes, not a piece of paper.”

Dillon encourages farmers to keep up the good work this winter.

“My message to farmers would be to carry on showing good practice and continue to innovate as we always have, to build on the improvements made to date.

“We fully expect farmers to keep winter grazing with a strong emphasis on avoiding the impacts to freshwater, and with animal health front of mind.

“We’ll keep working alongside other industry organisations to deal with situations where this is not happening.

“We support ES taking action with farmers who do not manage their winter grazing appropriately.”

Dillon says it’s unclear yet whether Environment Southland will crack down on farmers for not having a consent if they need one this winter.

“Anyone unsure if they need a winter grazing consent should check with the council.

“But we’re certainly hoping ES will use common sense and not expect this, with the Government moving to change the national regulations.”

The Government’s first Resource Management Amendment Bill, which includes repealing the national regulations for winter grazing, is expected to be introduced to Parliament this month.

Federated Farmers, New Zealand’s leading independent rural advocacy organisation, has established a news and insights partnership with AgriHQ, the country’s leading rural publisher, to give the farmers of New Zealand a more informed, united and stronger voice. Federated Farmers news and commentary appears each week in its own section of the Farmers Weekly print edition and online.