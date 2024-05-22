Commissioner Upton wants pines out of ETS

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Storing carbon in trees cannot continue to be New Zealand’s “get out of jail” card for the country’s emissions, says Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Simon Upton.

The commissioner’s wide-ranging report on the need for major land use change in NZ to preserve environmental and economic integrity also takes a hard look at the need for Emissions Trading Scheme reform to prevent the unintended consequence of vast tracts of NZ being planted in exotic forest.

Upton refers to 2019 modelling he commissioned that calculated NZ will require 5.4 million hectares or 50% of pasture land be converted to forests by 2075 if all emissions are to be priced the same and forests can be used to offset them.

One option he proposes is revenue from methane emissions be retained in the catchment they are generated within, and used to help fund future mitigation/environmental efforts.

He advocates for a “cap and trade” on methane in the pastoral sector rather than a levy or tax, given that the short-lived gas does not have to be reduced to zero.

This could be combined with matching the gas’s short life to fast-growing exotic forests to sequester it.

This view is supported by a recent OECD review of NZ’s economy that also identified the risk of forestry expanding to also absorb longer lasting carbon.

That report noted Kazakhstan was the only other country in the world other than NZ that allowed 100% emissions offset using forests. The OECD report proposed longer lived native forests could remain in the ETS, to match absorption of the longer lived carbon dioxide emissions.

“A price on methane as proposed would enable farmers to choose between a menu of options, including on-farm mitigation, using afforestation as an offset, simply paying the price or destocking.”

More profitable landowners, such as dairy farmers on productive land, are likely to choose from the first three options, where they exist.

If they do not have sufficient unproductive land to afforest to offset their emissions, they may choose to purchase offsetting from other landowners. Meantime less profitable operators may choose to exit farming entirely, with productive farmers paying them to have their land afforested.

However, the commissioner also notes a cap-and-trade approach will continue to result in the conversion of hill country to forests.

“It is the impact on other environmental and social outcomes that would continue to be the subject of considerable debate,” he says.

Otago finance and climate senior lecturer Dr Sebastian Gehricke said removing forestry from the ETS and creating a separate means of dealing with methane emissions is a welcome recommendation.

“One of the major sources [of ETS supply] is the credits awarded for forestry sequestration, which come with a host of risks and side effects.”

He said it is interesting that the report’s case study highlights that if agri emissions are priced, but forestry is not removed from the ETS, the result is a lot of land converted to pine forestry.

This would only be exacerbated if forest sequestration is not restricted.