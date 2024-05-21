Govt ‘pretty keen’ to learn more about Fonterra’s capital move 

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Finance Minister Nicola Willis says she wants to learn more about Fonterra’s newly announced strategy.

Speaking at the Ahuwhenua Trophy awards night in Hamilton, Willis said she hopes it will result in Fonterra being able to add value to other areas of its business.

“What I hope is that they are working on a strategy that allows them to add value in the parts of the supply chain where they think they have the most competitive edge – and by releasing capital from their consumer businesses, it will allow them to invest in R&D and value add elsewhere in the business.”

Willis, who worked for Fonterra in senior executive roles for five years, said the co-operative had been looking at ways it could focus the business on where its strengths lie.

It is a business that is always looking to provide the greatest return to its shareholders and create value.

“I respect and appreciate that the leaders in that business know their numbers and what is happening in the market and what is happening for them better than I can from the outside so I’m pretty keen to hear their perspective,” she said.

Asked if it had surprised her, Willis said: “I hadn’t anticipated it and look forward to hearing more about it.”