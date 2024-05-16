More emergency repairs may fall on ratepayers

Reading Time: 4 minutes

There are good reasons for farmers to be wary of a proposal to cut back on the government’s share of fixing roads damaged by storms, Federated Farmers transport spokesperson Mark Hooper says.

The draft Government Policy Statement on Land Transport pledges about $200m more for local road maintenance per annum over the next three years.

But the New Zealand Transport Agency has just opened consultation on proposals to reduce funding for emergency repairs following adverse weather events, subtracting an estimated $90 million a year from NZTA money available.

“I think we have to accept the practical reality that the Government is going through cost cutting when there are so many demands on the tax dollar.

“But with less money from NZTA to fix and re-open local roads and bridges after landslips, floods and cyclones, the extra cost will fall on councils/ratepayers,” Hooper says.

“If they can’t afford it, it probably won’t get done.”

The NZTA proposals are to push more of the funding burden onto councils by:

Increasing the threshold from 1-in-10-year events to 1-in-20-year events, meaning fewer emergency repairs would qualify for NZTA funding assistance.

Reducing the Enhanced Funding Assistance Rate from +20% to +10%, so councils will have to cover more of the cost themselves. (For everyday road projects councils might get a standard FAR rate of 51%, leaving ratepayers to fund the rest. Enhanced FAR kicks in for special circumstances.)

When councils are unable to cover the local share for emergency works, they’ll instead need to negotiate directly with the Government – not NZTA – to try and get more money.

Federated Farmers said in its submission on the draft GPS earlier this year that it supported the focus – and extra money – for maintenance and resilience.

“Rural roads and bridges have endured decades of underinvestment, with road funding seeming to be prioritised towards more densely populated areas,” the submission said.

“We especially appreciate investments towards pothole prevention will also go towards drainage maintenance.

“We are aware of many instances where poor maintenance of culverts and drains meant that water volumes escalated to a point where damage was caused to nearby properties during cyclone and storm events in recent years.”

But Feds said there was a big backlog of work because councils around the country had been unable to keep up with the volume, and cost, of projects.

Many once-sealed local roads have been left to deteriorate back into gravel.

Federated Farmers Manawatū-Rangitīkei president Ian Strahan says with road and bridge repair and renewal costs blowing out, there are parts of his province where some roads “are hanging on by the skin of their teeth.

“The district council can’t meet all of the costs.

“We’re probably only one big storm away from a complete meltdown.”

NZTA is also proposing that enhanced FAR money be conditional on councils’ activity management plans having considered, in advance of an emergency event, which parts of the network are the priority for restored service, and which could be suitable “for a different level of service”.

Hooper warns that requirement could propel some councils into accelerating plans for reducing maintenance levels on remote/lesser used rural roads, or even abandoning them where there are alternative routes – even if those alternatives involve hours of extra travel for rural families and businesses.

“If NZTA needs to save money, they should focus on wastage, poor decision-making and cutting down on expensive consultants in favour of actually building and better maintaining roads.

“At Mt Messenger in Taranaki, for example, they’ve burned through nearly two thirds of the $280 million budget for a new bypass, but hardly built any road yet.”

New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom recently noted a previous National government was able to fund ‘Roads of National Significance’ (RONS) by raiding road maintenance budgets.

They got away with it then, he says, because the roading assets of 2010 were in fairly good condition.

Today’s coalition Government also has an ambitious RONS programme, but unlike 14 years ago, there is nothing left in highway and local road assets to be “sweated”, Holdom says.

Hooper says the reality is there isn’t enough money for the National Land Transport Fund (NLFT) that is reliant on fuel excise duties and current Road User Charges (RUCs) – even with new RUCs on electric vehicles added in.

The fact the government in recent years has had to provide around 30% of NLTF funding as either grants or loans highlights the importance of finding a more sustainable means of funding land transport projects.

“Federated Farmers supports the Government’s investigation of funding transport on a more efficient ‘user-pays’ basis, and potential for the likes of toll roads and private-public partnerships.

“The sooner the better,” Hooper says.

