O’Connor heads to Aus for CER catch-up

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor heads to Adelaide on Friday meet his Australian counterpart Senator Don Farrell for the annual Closer Economic Relations ministerial meeting.

“The government’s trade agenda has seen us sign or upgrade seven FTAs since 2017. In turning 40 this year, CER holds a special place for New Zealand as our most successful and enduring trade agreement,” O’Connor said.

“CER has delivered great benefit to Kiwis and currently represents 15% of our exports. The government has overseen a 12% increase in two-way trade with Australia from $26 billion in 2017 to $29bn in 2022.

O’Connor said the regular meetings are about ensuring that CER continues to earn its world-class reputation and that it remains fit for purpose.

“Senator Farrell and I will also discuss Australia and New Zealand’s shared interests across a range of regional and global trade issues. For example, our continued commitment to a multilateral rules-based trading system,” O’Connor said.