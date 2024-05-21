Portal eases payment of seed royalties

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The launch of an online farm-saved seed royalties payment portal will make it easier for farmers to meet their seed royalty obligations.

Plant Breeding and Research Association (PBRA) general manager Thomas Chin said the payment portal follows extensive consultation and will enable growers to record the amount of seed saved and reused during a production year.

He said members of the grain and seed and plant breeding industry together with Federated Farmers Arable have worked together to introduce the voluntary system to collect royalties on farm-saved seed.

The system is built on new provisions under the recently enacted Plant Variety Rights Act 2022 to ensure fair returns to plant breeders.

Varieties in application for and granted Plant Variety Rights (PVR) will automatically enter the eligibility list.

Under a voluntary declaration, farmers who save and replant PVR-protected seed pay the rights-holder an annual royalty based on usage per calendar year.

The parties have acknowledged that royalties support breeding and varietal improvement.

With the online payment portal growers will log on to a user-friendly web portal, record the quantity of seed saved by variety, complete their details and make secure online payment to the collection entity.

Chin said under the provisions of the Act, breeders of plant varieties are enabled to receive royalties from farmers who save and reuse protected seed varieties.

To facilitate this, process growers will be asked to voluntarily declare their usage of protected varieties and make corresponding payments.

For the current year, a flat rate royalty payment will apply with the barley seed rate set at $150 a tonne, and for wheat seed $300 a tonne.

These rates will be reviewed annually and published for transparency.

Funds remitted through voluntary declarations are passed on to the relevant plant breeder or rights holder.

These royalties in turn incentivise the research and development of improved cultivars to enhance farm productivity, profitability and sustainability.

Chin said the ability to collect royalties is an important part of ensuring incentives for research and development in plant breeding.

“Plant breeding delivers traits such as improved disease resistance, enhanced yield and greater tolerance to drought and insects.”

Royalties will apply only to those farmers who use saved seed varieties that are on the eligible list and protected by law.

Chin said the law recognises that farmers can continue to freely use non-PVR protected or common varieties without paying royalties.

Similar farm-saved seed royalty systems operate worldwide, including in markets NZ often competes in, such as Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark and France.

For more information on farm saved seed royalties and a list of eligible varieties and royalty rates go to: www.farmsavedseed.co.nz