Thousands of hectares sold to solar

The government has approved the sale or lease of 3800 hectares to foreign investors for the construction of solar farms since July 2022.

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) head of regulatory practice and delivery Rebecca McAtamney said applications for the sale or lease of a further 680ha to foreign investors for solar farms are being processed.

She said this does not mean consent applications for construction have been lodged or granted.

The applications have been approved by LINZ’s Overseas Investment Office (OIO) under its power to exempt farmland from advertising provisions.

McAtamney said this means someone selling farmland or an interest in farmland is not required to advertise the land on the open market before an application to purchase the land is made.

Each of these applications is considered individually, but solar developments generally require a period of due diligence to verify the suitability of the land for development, she said.

Securing rights to the land is a key step before committing to the time and cost of undertaking that due diligence, which can be complicated by having the property on the open market.

“In solar farm developments, investors typically approach the owners of suitable land directly instead of responding to advertisements, and advertising after due diligence takes place comes with commercial risks for the investor and can be less genuine if the land is not otherwise on the market.”

In OIO decisions for 2023 and up to March this year, 16 applications were approved under the advertising-exempt provisions, covering the lease of 2636ha. A further two covering 127ha went through the normal OIO process.

Most are in the North Island and the area involved varies from 41ha at Edgecombe to 295ha at Christchurch International Airport.

Five approvals were for areas exceeding 200ha.

These figures relate only to applications required to go through the OIO process.

Auckland-based Far North Solar Farms alone has 11 projects in various stages of consenting and development, covering nearly 2000ha.

Five of its projects are consented or under construction.

Those are at Edgecombe, 30ha, with potential to generate enough electricity to power 6800 homes; Marton, 37ha, 7800 homes; Foxton 40ha, 7000 homes; and Waiotahe 161ha, 14,500 homes.

Construction of a 17ha farm is underway at Pukenui in the Far North; it will supply 4000 homes.

The remaining six projects are in design or consenting phase and range from 89ha at Waitara to 670ha at The Point in Canterbury, which FNZF states on its website will power 100,000 homes.

The company has formed a joint venture with German and Japanese-owned Aquila Capital to acquire a lease on the Waitara property, which it claims will generate enough electricity to supply 12,776 homes.

In recent weeks consent has been granted to a Genesis-FRV joint venture for a $104 million solar farm on 93ha at Lauriston in Mid Canterbury on which 90,000 panels will be constructed, to generate enough electricity to power 13,000 homes.

Other developments granted advertising exemptions include First Renewables Power Ltd, Harmony Energy Ltd (UK) and Harmony Energy NZ Ltd, to lease two blocks at Te Aroha covering 383ha.

Akuo Energy NZ Ltd may lease 114ha at Pahiatua, and Helios Energy and another party, the name of which has been withheld, may lease two blocks covering 206ha at Edgecombe, currently a 165ha dairy farm and 41ha sheep, beef and grazing unit.

BENZ Somerton Ltd may lease up to 73ha at Rakaia and IGP NZ has been granted its nine applications covering 1545ha in the Rangiriri, Huntly, Ohinewai and Waerenga districts, ranging in size from 99ha to 253ha.