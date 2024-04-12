Far North coastal jewels up for grabs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Multiple coastal titles with development opportunities in the Mahinepua district of the Far North have been listed by PGG Wrightson Real Estate on behalf of one vendor.

The total land area is 435 hectares spread over 29 lots between Tauranga Bay and Mahinepua Bay, incorporating Whangaihe and East Bays, all in proximity to Whangaroa Harbour and with glorious views to the Cavalli Islands and numerous smaller islands.

The wreck of the Rainbow Warrior is about 10km offshore from Mahinepua Peninsula and Scenic Reserve.

In the biggest lots there are a total of 200ha of pine plantations of different ages and 200ha of pasture leased to a local farmer, where Hereford cattle are run.

Six similarly sized blocks between 4ha and 5ha have direct access to Whangaihe beach, the jewel in the crown of the three-generation family holding, including holiday homes on two of them.

Rural real estate agent Andrew Ludbrook, Kerikeri, said the accumulation of such a diverse number of lots some 50 years ago would not be possible under today’s regulations.

When subdividing, the original owner foresaw that smaller coastal blocks with riparian rights would be restricted in the future.

“Beach houses, bare sections, pine forests, native bush, grazing land and even a small vineyard – there is something for everyone.

“While a single purchaser would be a good outcome, with so many separate titles the property presents plenty of alternatives.”

The two largest lots are either side of the north-south access road from Wainui Road to the most westerly lots associated with Tauranga and Whangaihe bays.

Lot 20 is 178ha of medium to steep contour under pines or native bush and some worthwhile grazing land with potential house sites with extraordinary views.

Lot 27, of 110ha, is named Hayes Airstrip, also moderate to steep contour under trees, but with 4.2ha of flat grazing land with the airstrip.

The main access road begins on Wainui Road at a place locally called Radar Hill.

That is incorporated in the name of the Mahinepua Radar Hill Landcare Group, actively dedicated to controlling pests and supporting a growing population of brown kiwi on 1750ha public and private land, a large share of which is now up for sale.

Six smaller (0.5ha to 4.5ha) lots are further east from the main holding and are grouped together under the name of Mahinepua Beach lots.

Some have existing cottages or sheds and are marketed as very desirable lifestyle block or holiday home locations.

Lot 25 of 4ha has a 1ha vineyard with red grape varietals chambourcin, merlot and syrah that produce between 1000 and 1200 bottles of wine in an average to good year.

The sale process is by tender, which closes on May 30.