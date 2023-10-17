Smooth sailing as GDT rises yet again

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dairy prices lifted for a fourth time running at the October 17 Global Dairy Trade auction, with the index rising 4.8% spurred by gains across every key product.

The 4.2% rise in whole milk powder means it has grown 20% in value over the past two months.

“Fundamentally, there isn’t anything shocking or noticeable for WMP at this auction; there is a slight forward lifting curve with steady increases through contract periods and a slight premium for instant,” NZX dairy analyst Alex Winning says in a note.

“From a regional perspective, as North Asia purchased less, other regions purchased more and again, nothing wildly surprising except for volume sold into Europe.”

Skim milk powder rose 4.3% while anhydrous milkfat rose 7.1% on lower volumes.

Butter rose 2.9% and cheddar was relatively flat, gaining just 0.2$.

“Overall, while the sea was green, this was one of the least interesting events of recent months, no shocking movements, no shocking regional purchases but hey, maybe that consistency is what the industry needs.”