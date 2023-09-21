Thursday, September 21, 2023
The Latest

Young Waikato Hereford tops bull price

Avatar photo
Hugh Stringleman
September 21, 2023
Determined bidding secures ‘very good bull’.
Skywalker 2034 from Mahuta Herefords, Glen Murray, has made the spring season’s top price of $23,500 for a yearling bull.
Skywalker 2034 from Mahuta Herefords, Glen Murray, has made the spring season’s top price of $23,500 for a yearling bull.
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Mahuta Polled Hereford at Glen Murray in northern Waikato has set the highest price so far in the spring bull sales, with $23,500 paid by Koanui Herefords, Havelock North, for Mahuta Skywalker 2034.

Mahuta had 69 bulls in the offering and sold 66 with an average of $3700.

Other transfers were $10,000 paid by Glenbrae, $6300 paid by Circle D Ranch and $6200 paid by Maranui.

Mahuta principal John Allen said Skywalker is a very good bull with top figures out of a first-calving heifer by Mahuta Qualifier 0034, and the vendors were very happy with the result.

He thanked the Chesterman family at Koanui and the determined under-bidders from Grassmere Herefords.

Turihaua Angus, east coast, had a full clearance of 30 bulls with a top price of $17,000 for Turihaua T143 paid by Orere Angus in Gisborne.

The average prices paid were $7372 for yearling bulls and $5900 for two-year-olds.

Kayjay Angus at Masterton had a full clearance of 24 yearling bulls, averaging $4166 and 10 heifers, averaging $3200.

Two top-priced Fullbeam-sired bulls at $9000 went to commercial farmers and Kaharau Angus bought two at $8500 and $3000.

Bluff Herefords at Glenbrook had a full clearance of 59 yearling bulls, averaging $2483 and topping the sale with $3700/

Heather Dell Angus, Rotorua, sold 22 of 25 offered with an average of $2550 and a top price of $4100.

A large sale of bulls by Mangaotea at Inglewood resulted in top prices around $3100 to $3400.

Two-year Herefords averaged $2800 with a top of $3100; two-year Angus had the same top price and averaged $2633; two-year Jerseys averaged $2620 with a top of $3100 and four Murray Grey bulls averaged $3175 with a top of $3400.

In the yearlings the Angus ranged between $1800 and $2500 with a top of $3200 and the Jersey range was $1350 to $41700.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
People are also reading