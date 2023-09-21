Young Waikato Hereford tops bull price

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Mahuta Polled Hereford at Glen Murray in northern Waikato has set the highest price so far in the spring bull sales, with $23,500 paid by Koanui Herefords, Havelock North, for Mahuta Skywalker 2034.

Mahuta had 69 bulls in the offering and sold 66 with an average of $3700.

Other transfers were $10,000 paid by Glenbrae, $6300 paid by Circle D Ranch and $6200 paid by Maranui.

Mahuta principal John Allen said Skywalker is a very good bull with top figures out of a first-calving heifer by Mahuta Qualifier 0034, and the vendors were very happy with the result.

He thanked the Chesterman family at Koanui and the determined under-bidders from Grassmere Herefords.

Turihaua Angus, east coast, had a full clearance of 30 bulls with a top price of $17,000 for Turihaua T143 paid by Orere Angus in Gisborne.

The average prices paid were $7372 for yearling bulls and $5900 for two-year-olds.

Kayjay Angus at Masterton had a full clearance of 24 yearling bulls, averaging $4166 and 10 heifers, averaging $3200.

Two top-priced Fullbeam-sired bulls at $9000 went to commercial farmers and Kaharau Angus bought two at $8500 and $3000.

Bluff Herefords at Glenbrook had a full clearance of 59 yearling bulls, averaging $2483 and topping the sale with $3700/

Heather Dell Angus, Rotorua, sold 22 of 25 offered with an average of $2550 and a top price of $4100.

A large sale of bulls by Mangaotea at Inglewood resulted in top prices around $3100 to $3400.

Two-year Herefords averaged $2800 with a top of $3100; two-year Angus had the same top price and averaged $2633; two-year Jerseys averaged $2620 with a top of $3100 and four Murray Grey bulls averaged $3175 with a top of $3400.

In the yearlings the Angus ranged between $1800 and $2500 with a top of $3200 and the Jersey range was $1350 to $41700.