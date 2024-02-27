Central Field Days hitting its stride again

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Central Districts Field Days has come a long way since its introduction 30 years ago.

The three-day event, held on March 14-16, is now well-established as the largest regional field days in New Zealand, generating over $50 million in sales revenue.

It all began in 1993 when Don Eade introduced it as an annual event.

It has become a focal point for businesses and rural connections, bringing together more than 27,000 visitors each year.

Those attending the field days over its 30-year history will be well aware organisers have stuck to a successful formula for the event.

Its location at Manfeild, in Feilding, Manawātu, is an ideal location, the race track and paddocks being transformed into a mini town in a matter of days.

It wouldn’t be a field day without farm machinery and tractors, and there promise to be plenty offers. The thousands of visitors and hundreds of exhibitors show their passion and support for a thriving agricultural community

The event has grown and diversified over time. From farmers and foodies to tech-heads and townies, New Zealand’s largest regional field days has something for everyone.

Central Districts Field Days started with 230 sites occupied by exhibitors, and has now grown to more than 500 as businesses from throughout the country show their willingness to be involved.

In addition to the usual crowd favorites such as the National Excavator Operator Competition, Black Falcons flyover and the NZFC Central Districts fencing competition, the event now hosts Franklin Farm FMX crew, new mobile app technology, a forestry hub, a dedicated cuisine pavilion and a premium bar where you can kick back and relax.

The event is now in its 31st year, but the 2020 and 2022 field days were cancelled because of covid-19.

Last year’s event was held following Cyclone Gabrielle, which battered Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne and the upper North Island.

All the signs are good that 2024 will be bumper year and an ideal chance for visitors to relax and spend a few dollars.